When Ford Performance Parts revealed the FP700 kit for the Ford F-150, speculation emerged regarding a similar modification package for the Mustang. The efficiency of the Whipple Gen-5 3.0-liter was apparent during our test drive, as the truck propelled forward with impressive force via its 700 horsepower engine. It appeared imminent that Ford Performance would push the boundaries of the 2024 Mustang GT when it was released. Now, everyone’s suspicions were confirmed with the release of the FP800S package for the Mustang GT.



Belly Of The Beast

Similar to the FP700 kit, the heart of the FP800S package lies in its supercharger kit. Instead of continuing with the Gen-5 Whipple supercharger, Ford Performance chose to shift to the newer and more efficient Gen-6 3.0-liter supercharger from Whipple. This upgraded supercharger kit raises the stakes by adding an extra 100 horsepower, delivering even more tire-smoking power. Additionally, the engine undergoes an enhancement with an air and oil separator.

As one might expect, a boost of over 300-plus horsepower in a vehicle would certainly prompt owners to test their newfound power at the drag strip or experiment with its launching capabilities. To accommodate this, Ford Performance has included new half-shafts.

Sitting Right And Looking Great

The FP800S isn’t just a powerhouse under the hood; it commands attention on the road. Ford’s racing team meticulously crafted a distinctive exterior to match its formidable performance. With the FP800S package, you’ll receive a visually striking upgrade that includes Ford Performance Parts Street Lowering springs and a set of Ford Performance Parts R1 Wheels in Battleship Gray.

The Ford Performance Parts Modular Grille, combined with a unique graphics kit, adds a touch of finesse to the bold design. For enthusiasts seeking carbon-fiber accents, optional exterior components not only offer functional aerodynamics but also provide an extra touch of visual appeal. Completing the package is a sleek trunk lid blackout panel and exclusive Ford Performance badges, elevating the vehicle’s overall aesthetic.

Paying Homage

While to some this kit might appear as merely another supercharger and graphics package, to Ford enthusiasts it stands as a tribute to the legendary Boss Nine, Cobra Jet, and the more recent Cobra R. It recalls the era when Ford Racing and the Special Vehicles Team reigned as the powerhouse of parts, elevating the Mustang to its true horsepower potential. And this time, it comes with the added reassurance of a warranty!





