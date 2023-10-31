The team at Ford Performance has just announced the “Iron Coyote” block is available for order as of November 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. P/N: M-6010-M50X is a high-performance, cast-iron variant of the 2011-2017 Gen-2 Coyote production block. The block is entirely cast and machined in the USA, and is made from a proprietary grade of class-50 iron. That grade of iron is not what you would find in a production block, but instead is a much stronger alloy, designed to withstand extreme power environments.

The engine has been designed to provide extra strength for max-effort and forced induction Coyote engine builds. In previous discussions with Ford Performance, it was revealed that the block could be opened up to a total displacement of 5.6 liters, with a 95mm bore and a massive 99mm stroke. Between the extra displacement and stronger material, the ability to make ridiculous power is there.

Ford Performance hasn’t found the limit of the block yet, so whether you take that as a vote of confidence or a challenge is up to you. The block has a listed MSRP of $5,300 and while that might seem steep, initially, once you consider the cost of machine work to a factory aluminum block to bring it up to snuff, and the potential need for multiple blocks throughout the life of the engine when pushing the limits.

Also available at the same time is Ford Performance’s “big-bore” variant of the 460 big-block Ford engine block. P/N: M-6010-A460XBB is a big-bore variant of the A460X block already in the Ford Performance catalog and has the capacity to make an easy 598 cubic inches of displacement. It features four-bolt main caps on mains 2, 3, and 4, with an MSRP of $3,950. And, like the Iron Coyote, it is both cast and machined in the USA.

Both new engine blocks will be available through all Ford Performance dealers as of November 2, 2023 and the Ford Performance Tech Line is available to answer any immediate questions you might have on the new blocks at (800) 367-3788.