There are several methods to cool intake temperatures after forced induction. Ice tanks are widely popular at the dragstrip due to their versatility and effective cooling capabilities. Yet, historically, these tanks were often crudely designed, resembling large fill-capped fuel cells, lacking key features for true innovation. VMP Performance has introduced new techniques aimed at achieving the desired cold temperature for your engine, streamlining the process for a hassle-free experience.



Trunk-Mounted Ice Tank

The trunk stands as one of the least intrusive spots for mounting an ice tank. It offers ample space to maximize ice tank storage, install pumps, set up drains, and more, particularly in the spare tire area. Yet, previous mounting methods often created challenges during tech inspections at the track. However, with advancements in manufacturing techniques, VMP Performance has introduced modern spare tire ice tanks that are minimally intrusive to the chassis, integrating technology for an updated approach.

The whole system is designed around how it mounts in the spare tire area. — JD Whitman, VMP Performance

The newly introduced VMP Performance rotomolded ice tank, boasting a 7-gallon capacity, not only offers five optional custom mounting points but also includes brackets compatible with Cmax, EMP, factory GT500, and Bosch style pumps, ensuring a straightforward drop-in solution for end-users. The tank allows for pump placement on either the passenger or driver’s side, catering to individual preferences.



Alongside these features, the ice tank is equipped with a pressure release valve for regulating coolant pressure, as well as internal geometry designed to minimize aeration and enhance heat dispersion. To prevent blockages, the tank incorporates a strainer designed to prevent large ice chunks from obstructing the pump outlet.

Stay Cold, My Friends

The VMP Performance trunk-mounted ice tank isn’t just a stylish tank with impressive features; it incorporates modern techniques supported by ingenuity. What adds to its appeal is its capability to fit beneath the trunk carpet in any Mustang from 1979 to 2023! So, if you’re making big horsepower and want to reduce intake air temperatures, the VMP Performance ice tank is the ideal solution.

