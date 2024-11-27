SEMA 2024: Dakota Digital Bags Awards With Its New Products

One of the world’s largest annual automotive trade shows, the SEMA Show, in Las Vegas attracts over 100,000 businesses, media representatives, and exhibitors. This year, amidst excitement and innovation in Las Vegas, South Dakota-based Dakota Digital truly stood out among other booths. Dakota Digital has been a major presence at SEMA for three decades, displaying its design, engineering, and manufacturing that is unique to the aftermarket and the car industry.

This year was no exception, as the company displayed several new products, including a revolutionary cruise control system designed exclusively for modern drive-by-wire vehicles. They also moved into wider markets by applying their instrument system to classic cars, motorcycles, and other such gems.

With more than 1,600 products vying for a position within their specific category, Dakota Digital undoubtedly earned significant recognition. They took home first place in two categories and two runner-up spots. Most prominently, they received the prestigious Best Engineered Product award for their innovative cruise control system.

“Winning a SEMA New Product award is a lifetime company achievement; the recognition from our industry peers is something that we’re very proud of and do not take lightly. Releasing any new product with this support and momentum of multiple SEMA awards is an invaluable jumpstart,” says Ross Ortman, President/CEO.

Dakota Digital’s success at SEMA 2024 embodies the company’s mission of offering only quality instrumentation and electronic accessories to fit a variety of vehicles, from custom cars and trucks to motorcycles and off-road vehicles. The company’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has helped it to grow into an aggressive business in this competitive industry, whether locally or globally.

Founded in 1986 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Dakota Digital has led the way in automotive aftermarket innovation. Their talent for bringing the latest technology and time-tested, classic designs into a unit has attracted many car enthusiasts and made the company a respected, trusted brand that is known worldwide.

From left to right: Justin Olsen, Sales Manager Larry Wilson, Technical Support Manager Brandon Bauman, VP, Engineering and Technology Scott Johnson, VP, Business Development