Dakota Digital displayed some cool new products at the 2024 SEMA Show. One of Dakota Digital’s new products is a cruise control system called Velocity Cruise Commander. It’s for vehicles with drive-by-wire throttle bodies. Not only is it a unique product, it also won one of the highly contested new product awards at the show.

The Velocity Cruise Commander is plug-and-play. It works with GM, Ford, or Mopar drivetrain and electronics, running the OEM OBD-II/CAN or even an aftermarket EFI system with electronic pedal control. A Dakota Digital mobile app helps makes installation easy. How? Well, it includes a proprietary setup wizard that guides you through the installation and setup. It’s worth noting that the Velocity Cruise Commander has a clutch switch input so it can function with a manual transmission. Additionally, it can learn many OEM and aftermarket resistive or non-resistive cruise control handles. This allows for a simplified, more integrated installation. Furthermore, Dakota Digital offers a range of aftermarket handles that fit many OEM and aftermarket steering columns.

Another of Dakota Digital’s new products is the Grafix Series customizable instrument systems. These systems have full-color TFT screens and they offer multiple customizable themes and colors. Using the Dakota Digital Bluetooth mobile app, drivers can customize their instruments with one of many pre-programmed themes, or create their own designs. The system also includes a built-in GPS speedometer, which can be invaluable to performance car enthusiasts and even casual car drivers. Other features include an intuitive interface so that drivers can easily customize preferences and interact with the system.

For more information on the Dakota Digital Velocity Cruise Commander, Grafix Series customizable instrument systems, or any of the company’s products, visit dakotadigital.com.