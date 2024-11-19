SEMA 2024: DEI’s ATAC Red Oxide Primer

Design Engineering, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance sound and thermal products is proud to display one of its recent innovations at the SEMA 2024 event — ATAC red oxide primer. This new primer provides an available water-based, low-VOC solution that is designed specifically to prepare metal surfaces to receive DEI’s popular ATAC coating. Understanding the need for a reliable solution while preparing metal, especially on bare or slightly rusted surfaces, DEI developed this primer to ensure its optimum adhesion and performance of their coatings.

This new primer in question brings into play a wide range of benefits that make it a very worthy addition to any project. It may be used as a base for the ATAC coating, as well as other coatings. That is why this is the perfect base for strong and durable finishing. It also has an advanced formula that features high adhesion to aluminum and steel. At the same time, it also operates as a protective barrier that prevents rust from damaging the metal during storage or construction. That’s how metal remains in optimal condition with great benefits for the final product’s longevity and durability.

Thanks to its 100 percent acrylic base waterproofing resin, it can protect your projects for the long run and ensures that a high-quality surface is always present. DEI sees to it that they always practice environmental responsibility and user-friendliness in the design of the primer. Low-VOCs prevent the emission of dangerous substances and are safer for the user and the environment. The application process of the ATAC red oxide primer is simple and efficient. Users clean the metal surface of any dirt, debris, and loose rust, following standard surface preparation procedures before they proceed with the application process.

The primer can be applied with either a brush, a roller, or a spray gun. This gives the user flexibility and convenience when working on various-sized projects and with their personal preferences, making it perfectly suited for professionals and DIY enthusiasts. This product, the ATAC Red Oxide Primer, clearly displays DEI’s dedication to delivering quality solutions for customers. Once again, DEI has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction by offering a reliable and effective primer. Soon enough, it will be the standby product for the automotive, construction, and metal-working professional, as well as for the do-it-yourselfer who tackles DIY car projects.