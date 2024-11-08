One of the biggest attractions at the 2024 SEMA show in Las Vegas is Eddie Motorsports. The company displayed a range of new products designed to improve vehicle performance and style. One of the showstoppers in its display was a series of custom-colored radiators in Candy Red, Candy Blue, and purple. These radiators not only offer great cooling capabilities, but also add a touch of personalization to the engine bay. All radiators are shipped with shrouds and fans for the best performance.

The company brightened up the event further by showcasing its new lights. They are designed with a halo ring and integrated projector. These lights come in different sizes, including 7-inch, 4×6-inch, and 5×7-inch. The company also showcased new mirrors in two styles, rectangle and round. Each of them was available in seven different finishes.

To add a bit of attitude, Eddie Motorsports offers billet hood vents. These are universal, meaning they can be used with many types of vehicles. Another new offering was a neoprene foam bed mat that was designed specifically for GM square body trucks. The mat is non-skid, stain-proof, and fade-proof to keep it performing at its best.

The company also introduced a new set of bucket seats with a wide range of options. Sporty bolstered seats, race buckets with even larger bolsters and headrests molded into the back, and two bench seats round out the options. One of the seats has an interesting “buddy bench” that mounts in the middle and flips up to reveal cup holders. The full bench seat also has integrated cup holders.

Lastly, the company debuted 40 new steering wheel designs, including fully-wrapped, hand-stitched, and 15-inch fully-wrapped versions, allowing drivers to tailor their driving experience.

Eddie Motorsports stayed true to innovation and quality at SEMA 2024 with this versatile mixture of new products. The company continues to serve performance car enthusiasts with high-performance parts and stylish accessories to improve vehicles from the inside out.