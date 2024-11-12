SEMA 2024: Meziere Reveals New Godzilla Electric Water Pump

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 11, 2024

Meziere Enterprises, developer of high-performance automotive cooling solutions, has announced its newest product, the Godzilla Electric Water Pump. This water pump is specifically designed for the Godzilla engine platform from Ford. The company believes that the new pump will redefine peak cooling efficiency and unlock all the potential of these powerful engines. Meziere designed this new pump using proprietary high-flow technology, which includes a large impeller with a heavy-duty electric motor. The result is an unmatched flow rate of 55 gallons per minute, giving the best coolant circulation and heat dissipation, even under the toughest conditions. The company says that the pump is ideal for engines producing “at least 600 horsepower.”

Meziere's New Godzilla Electric Water Pump

Being aware that installation of some pumps may not always be a walk in the park, Meziere has made its pump a direct bolt-in for the factory unit. It neatly fits into the original front cover without needing any extra hardware. The pump’s wiring is similarly uncomplicated. All that needs to be done is to hook it up to an ignition power source and a relay for it to work properly.

During the process of designing this pump, endurance and reliability were critical for Meziere. Thus, the pump’s robust motor has a lifespan of up to 3,000 hours, ensuring long-term dependability.

Meziere's New Godzilla Electric Water Pump

As added security, the pump is backed by an all-inclusive two-year warranty, which offers peace of mind for the long-term. This new electric water pump will fill an enormous hole in the performance aftermarket, since car enthusiasts and builders have been desperate for an effective cooling solution for modified Godzilla engines. The new Godzilla Electric Water Pump has excellent performance abilities, a direct fit, and ease of installation, which makes it ideal for anyone looking to optimize Godzilla-powered vehicles.

Article Sources

Meziere Enterprises
https://www.meziere.com
(800) 208-1755

