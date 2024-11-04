Nordic American Performance Products might have invented a “new mousetrap” when it comes to valve covers. They’ve created two-piece valve covers with a “top hat” that allows easy valvetrain access and can be customized to your liking. They just introduced all-new valve cover designs and will debut them at SEMA 2024. Ford Performance will be exhibiting them in Las Vegas in its booth #54037 in the West Hall.

The diecast valve covers have a clever, lightweight design that maintains strength and rigidity. Each cover comes with a molded O-ring to for durability and a consistent shape. Nordic invented a valve cover that is designed and built with two processes:

Cast Base Process: Casting is the original and most widely used method of forming a complete aluminum valve cover.

CNC Top Process: CNC milling is a process that Nordic employs as an option to complete cover lids with a custom design O-ring groove and base-to-top design to bring the two surfaces together.

This is a first in the auto parts industry using both processes in the design of a valve cover for a pushrod engine. Because of these proprietary manufacturing processes, Nordic American Performance Products can produce and design a custom lid for any application.

Better Quality Products

NAPP are American-made products are built with high-quality components, increasing their longevity. We all want to support our on-shore auto parts companies. To secure the continued business within the States and put your hard-earned money back to work in America. Heck yeah, ‘Merica!

Exchangeable Tops

Interchangeable tops may be swapped out for different designs, with any saying or logo, making their valve covers adaptable to changing trends. Take advantage of NAPP’s ability for private branding by specifying top hat logo for you.

Simple Functionality

Nordic American valve covers are simple to remove and give you the ability to adjust valves on all pushrod engines with 4, 6, and 8 cylinders. This is a more effective and useful valve cover than most on the market today, and they look good installed.

Practical Features

Wide O-ring flange face with oil retaining skirt to catch oil in the event of O-ring failure. High-side walls to accommodate roller rockers. Quick access to all rockers and pushrods for easy inspection and adjustment via access from the removable top.

We love these valve covers solely for easy access to your valvetrain without the fuss of taking the whole darn cover off. That they look cool and are customizable are just the icing on the cake. Be sure and check out Nordic American Performance Products at the Ford booth during SEMA 2024.