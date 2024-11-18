SEMA 2024: RealTruck Introduces A.R.E. MX-Series Truck Cap

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 18, 2024

A.R.E. MX Series Truck Cap

RealTruck, a global leader in truck accessories, recently added the A.R.E. MX-Series truck cap to its impressive lineup. This new addition to its long list of products is for truck owners who are concerned with both form and function. RealTruck operates on four continents, with more than 5,000 associates and 72 locations worldwide. The MX-Series truck cap shows how the company prioritizes quality when making a new product.

A.R.E. MX Series Truck Cap

The A.R.E. MX-Series truck cap is well-designed, with a strong resin fiberglass construction and polyester resin fiberglass laminate that ensures the cap will withstand the elements and the demands for daily use. Its raised-roof design adds aesthetic and provides extra headroom and cargo space. The reinforced roof adds to the cap’s practicality, where you can safely mount roof racks or cargo along with the roof. The paint applied to the cap is automotive quality and matched to the color code of your truck for a flawless and stylish look.

Some of the distinguishing features of the MX-Series include its optional, fiberglass walk-in rear door, offering easy access into the truck bed and improving visibility when towing. It can even open up as a hatch to serve the demands of oversized cargo transport. For those who want some added night-time visibility, an optional Rival LED light bar is available. The truck owner can further personalize his cap with a UV-stable textured finish that gives a tough, scratch-resistant look with minimal maintenance.

A.R.E. MX Series Truck Cap

The installation is designed to be simple and a complete clamp-on, cap fastening system comes with all the hardware and instructions. In most instances, drilling and cutting are not necessary. RealTruck also offers professional installation through their authorized installers for those preferring the touch of a professional.

A.R.E. MX Series Truck Cap

Another good thing about this product is that it is covered by several warranties. Be sure to check the RealTruck website for details about warranty coverage for the MX-Series truck cap. This lifetime warranty gives peace of mind for the entire lifetime of the vehicle. With toughness, class, and functionality, any truck owner would appreciate having this new truck cap by RealTruck.

Loading