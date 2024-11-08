The Recaro Classic Line contains high-quality seats for owners planning to upgrade the interior of their project cars. These seats are highly customized and styled based on the Recaro seats of the 1980s. The seats can be integrated into modern vehicles, but would also pair well with GT cars and sports cars. We had the opportunity to check out the Recaro Classic Line LS seat at the 2024 SEMA Show.

Strong Structure, Manageable Weight

The Classic LS seat uses high-grade materials such as glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP). Thus, these seats have a strong structure but their weight can be kept manageable. The highly fire-resistant upholstery adds another layer of safety and durability, giving peace of mind to passengers. But it’s not just about aesthetics and safety; each seat is designed for optimal ergonomics.

Adjustable Features

A host of adjustable features offer seat comfort. The lumbar support is adjustable so that it can be set to the individual liking of the driver or passenger, both for support and a confident driving experience. The wide range of adjustment in the backrest allows each user to dial up a seating position that helps to kill fatigue. And for that rare occurrence where rear-seat entry has to be utilized, there’s a folding mechanism.

Extended Front Seat Cushion And Adjustable Headrest

Additionally, the LS seat can adjust for any occasion while carrying you down twisty roads or the open highways. It offers an extendable front seat cushion and an adjustable headrest with comfort and safety features. The LS seat is more than just a showpiece; it is engineered for performance. Thanks to the special lateral support in both the backrest and seat cushion areas, it provides more secure and cozy comfort during spirited driving.

Several Choices Of Upholstery

The LS seat offers several choices of upholstery. Furthermore, the LS seat is one of two Recaro models that’s offered with the classic multi-colored pattern that’s shown in this story’s photos. More information regarding the LS seat can be found on Recaro’s website.