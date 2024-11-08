SEMA 2024: Recaro’s Legacy Continues With The Classic LS Seat

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 08, 2024

The Recaro Classic Line contains high-quality seats for owners planning to upgrade the interior of their project cars. These seats are highly customized and styled based on the Recaro seats of the 1980s. The seats can be integrated into modern vehicles, but would also pair well with GT cars and sports cars. We had the opportunity to check out the Recaro Classic Line LS seat at the 2024 SEMA Show.

RECARO Classic LS Seat

Strong Structure, Manageable Weight

The Classic LS seat uses high-grade materials such as glass fiber reinforced polymer (GFRP). Thus, these seats have a strong structure but their weight can be kept manageable. The highly fire-resistant upholstery adds another layer of safety and durability, giving peace of mind to passengers. But it’s not just about aesthetics and safety; each seat is designed for optimal ergonomics.

RECARO Classic LS Seat

Adjustable Features

A host of adjustable features offer seat comfort. The lumbar support is adjustable so that it can be set to the individual liking of the driver or passenger, both for support and a confident driving experience. The wide range of adjustment in the backrest allows each user to dial up a seating position that helps to kill fatigue. And for that rare occurrence where rear-seat entry has to be utilized, there’s a folding mechanism.

RECARO Classic LS Seat

Extended Front Seat Cushion And Adjustable Headrest

Additionally, the LS seat can adjust for any occasion while carrying you down twisty roads or the open highways. It offers an extendable front seat cushion and an adjustable headrest with comfort and safety features. The LS seat is more than just a showpiece; it is engineered for performance. Thanks to the special lateral support in both the backrest and seat cushion areas, it provides more secure and cozy comfort during spirited driving.

RECARO Classic LS Seat

Several Choices Of Upholstery

The LS seat offers several choices of upholstery. Furthermore, the LS seat is one of two Recaro models that’s offered with the classic multi-colored pattern that’s shown in this story’s photos. More information regarding the LS seat can be found on Recaro’s website.

Article Sources

Recaro Automotive Seating
https://www.recaro-automotive.com/us/home.html
(248) 364-3818

More Stories

SEMA 2024: Supercharged Ford F-150 FP700S Muscle Truck

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Supercharged Ford F-150 FP700S Muscle Truck

SEMA 2024: Recaro’s Legacy Continues With The Classic LS Seat

SEMA Coverage

SEMA 2024: Recaro’s Legacy Continues With The Classic LS Seat

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading