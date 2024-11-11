SEMA 2024: VMP Performance Showcases Several Upgrades For Mustangs

evanderespolong
By Evander Long November 11, 2024

VMP Performance cooked up something great for the SEMA 2024 event with several upgrades for Mustangs specifically. The company focused much of its efforts on fine-tuning the 2024 Mustang GT and Dark Horse models, as well as introducing some new and very cool products for the 2020 GT500.

For the latest Mustang generation, VMP Performance bolstered its supercharger lineup. The company now provides four separate levels of their Gen-VI, 3.0L supercharger kits as upgrades for Mustangs. Stage One comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile powertrain warranty, and the interesting part comes with the introduction of Stages Three, and Four. VMP Performance claims that the Stage Four kits can push Mustangs to over 900 horsepower at the wheels.

GT500 Mustang Upgrades

The VMP Apex Predator supercharger is a direct upgrade for the 2020-up GT500 and the 2023-up Raptor R. This head unit retains the factory fuel rails, injectors, intercooler, lid, water manifold, PCV system, and sensors.

VMP Performance also introduced a carbon fiber strut tower brace that is available on both the GT and Dark Horse models. While more of an aesthetic implementation, this upgrade does add some structural rigidity that would prove useful for the driver seeking to unlock his car’s full potential.

VMP Performance also expanded its Predator cold air intake kit with a carbon fiber iteration for the 2020 GT500. This all-inclusive carbon fiber tube system is available in several unique configurations. Enthusiasts may choose to go with the cold air intake kit alone, which makes for a very high-performance, lightweight upgrade. A combination package pairs up the cold air intake with an underhood ice tank, further optimizing performance with low intake temperatures.

GT500 Mustang Upgrades

Lastly, for Predator cold air intake owners, VMP Performance showcased its new, trunk ice tank kit. Drivers can now have a multipurpose kit that can be used with numerous different Mustangs, starting from 1979 and going all the way to 2024. These kits fit perfectly into the spare tire well and come as a stand-alone tank or all-inclusive kit. The kit comes with the C-Max pump, wiring, and everything needed to make for a clean, simple installation. Those who like using a front-mount cooling solution can also refer to VMP Performance’s C-Max front-mount kit and underhood ice tank.

