19-Mile, New-In-Wrapper 2000 SVT Cobra R Surfaces

The 2000 SVT Mustang Cobra R stands as one of the most formidable naturally aspirated Mustangs to emerge from Dearborn, Michigan. Representing the pinnacle of street-legal track-focused Mustangs, the 2000 Cobra R boasted a 5.4-liter DOHC 4V naturally-aspirated V8 engine with aluminum heads straight from Ford’s arsenal. This powerhouse delivered an impressive 390 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque. Factory-equipped with performance enhancements from TREMEC, Brembo, Eibach, Borla, B&M, and McLeod, it set a new standard for Mustang enthusiasts.

Less Is More

The interior of the 2000 Cobra R is notably sparse, lacking many common amenities such as a radio and door speakers, leaving noticeable empty cutouts. In this model, the only music to be enjoyed is the melodious engine note produced by the 5.4-liter V8, accentuated by the exclusive side pipes with Borla mufflers unique to the 2000 Cobra R.

Planning a road trip with your buddies? Unfortunately, the 2000 Cobra R’s rear seat delete means you’ll have to leave them behind. Additionally, there’s no air conditioning system to provide relief from the heat. However, SVT compensated for these sacrifices by outfitting the car with custom Recaro seats, designed to keep occupants securely in place during high-performance driving, and a B&M Ripper shifter for precise gear changes.

To enhance handling, the 2000 Cobra R received upgrades such as Eibach dampers and springs, along with larger front disc brakes sourced from Brembo. Additionally, it featured some distinctive 2000 Cobra R-exclusive body parts, including a functional factory wing and a removable splitter, which sparked some controversy but undoubtedly contributed to the car’s performance capabilities. The car remains street legal, equipped with a VIN like all other Cobra cars.

Living Legend

With only 300 factory-produced examples ever made, the 2000 Cobra R stands as an exceptionally rare and highly desirable car, making it a prime investment piece. Notably, they retain their value much better than their younger counterparts, the 2003-2004 SVT Cobra models.

While sightings of 2000 Cobra Rs are uncommon, enthusiasts may catch a glimpse of them during events like the LMR Cruise-In, where these iconic cars may emerge from their garages to take a few laps around the racetrack, just as John Coletti and the SVT team originally intended.

Factory Fresh Cobra R

A recent discovery within the Low Miles No Miles Facebook group showcased a remarkable find: a 2000 Cobra R, specifically number 33, boasting a mere 19 miles on the odometer. Astonishingly, it still retains its factory wrapping on various parts, including the bumpers, hood, roof, and door handles, as it was never unwrapped at the dealership.

The question arises: Why would someone acquire a track-ready Mustang only to preserve it in plastic? While it’s understandable as an investment, one can’t help but wonder if the owner ever had the chance to unleash its full potential. Perhaps keeping one in pristine condition while enjoying another for its intended purpose could strike a balance. After all, a car like this was built to be driven.

Ultimately, witnessing such a well-preserved example of a 2000 Cobra R is undeniably impressive. However, the decision of whether to preserve it or put some miles on it and relish in its performance capabilities remains a personal one.

