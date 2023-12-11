1967 Mustang Fastback Restomod From Velocity Restorations

Velocity Restorations has unveiled its modern interpretation of the 1967-68 Ford Mustang Fastback, seamlessly blending vintage aesthetics with contemporary innovations. The Mustang lineup comprises the Signature Series, with a starting price of $299,900, and The Street Series, priced at $369,900. These models assure a harmonious fusion of classic design and cutting-edge technology, coupled with enhanced comfort features.

The construction of each car requires approximately 16 weeks in the specialized workshop at Velocity Restorations, where a dedicated team meticulously assembles these vehicles with the expertise of over 130 professionals. Through the use of high-quality components and a well-equipped workshop, Velocity ensures precision in every detail.

The Build

The Signature Series features a Gen-3 Ford 5.0 Coyote Engine coupled with a 10R80 transmission, a new Roadster Shop Mustang-spec chassis, and a Velocity-exclusive serpentine system. The interior is equipped with a Vintage Air AC system, RetroSound bluetooth stereo, an IDIDIT tilt steering column, and Dakota Digital gauges.

The Street Series places a strong emphasis on performance, featuring a Gen-3 Ford 5.0-liter Coyote engine paired with a 10R80 transmission. Notable upgrades include painted racing stripes, wet sand and polish finish, Velocity exterior billet accessories, Forgeline Motorsports Grip three-piece billet wheels, and 14-inch Baer six-piston brakes.

Both models undergo a meticulous nine-stage build process, starting from a chassis frame and concluding with thorough quality checks. While Velocity endeavors to modernize these classics, the higher price range has sparked discussions among potential buyers. The Signature Series and The Street Series provide choices that cater to different consumer preferences.

Remastered Classics

With the introduction of these remastered classics to the market, debates have emerged regarding whether the blend of old-school charm with modern features justifies the premium price tag for most buyers. While Velocity strives to bring a modern touch to these classics, the higher price range has ignited discussions among potential buyers. The price points of $299,900 and $369,900 reflect not only the quality components but also the expertise involved in the assembly process. Although enthusiasts may admire Velocity’s craftsmanship, the substantial cost could dissuade many from making a purchase. Tell us what you think.