2016 F-150 Blacked Out and Lifted with Help from AmericanTrucks

AmericanMuscle is the go-to for Ford Mustang owners looking to modify just about anything on their 1979 and newer Mustang. You can’t be a Mustang owner for more than five minutes and NOT know about the AM website as a source for just about any replacement part needed, or performance or appearance modification you could ever dream of. Not too long ago, AmericanMuscle expanded into the truck market with a new brand: AmericanTrucks.

AmericanTrucks recently released another video as part of its “Customer Builds” series. The video (above) features Wallace “Wally” Covington’s 2016 F-150 out of Virginia. The blacked-out F-150 is powered by the tried-and-true stock Coyote engine, but it really shines in the appearance department.

With AmericanTrucks’ own Justin Dugan as host, the F-150’s modifications are shown off for the camera in a virtual walkaround. The key parts of the build include a Rough Country 4-inch Suspension Lift Kit with Lifted Struts and V2 Monotube Shocks, Rough Country Kicker Bar Kit, Barricade 3-Inch Bull Bar with Skid Plate, larger wheels and tires, and Morimoto XB Projector LED Headlights. Inside, a center console lock vault, console organizer, and under-seat storage keep valuables safe and secure, and front and rear rubber mats from ROUSH and WeatherTech keep the floors clean. A ROUSH Seat Belt Comfort Sleeve keeps Wally comfortable behind the wheel.

The Coyote roars through an MBRP 2.5-inch Black Series Dual Exhaust System, and Wally also chose to equip the F-150 with a ROUSH Cold Air Intake. Nitto Ridge Grappler tires are wrapped around 18×9 Gen 2 Raptor Style Matte Black 6-Lug Wheels with a 34mm offset. They are secured with a black Coyote 6-spline lug nut kit.

In the bed department, Wally chose an UnderCover Swing Case Storage System for the driver’s side, covering it with an Access Lorado Roll-Up Tonneau Cover. The tailgate is now sporting a Defenderworx Ford Oval Tailgate Emblem, while the front end has been upgraded with a license plate relocator.

You can learn more about the parts used on Wally’s truck by clicking here. AmericanTrucks says its Customer Builds series is meant to provide modification inspiration to other F-150 owners, and we feel pretty inspired after seeing Wally’s choices. Which AmericanTrucks part is next on your installation list? Let us know in the comments below!