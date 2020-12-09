2020 Product Showcase: Optic Armors’ New Fox Body 1/4 Windows

By Andrew Wolf December 09, 2020

Optic Armor Performance Windows has practically canvassed the market with its high-strength, ultra-clear polycarbonate windows, producing drop-in’s and oversized windows for virtually every popular make, model, and generation of popular performance automobile. It has now added another product to the extensive lineup with a new factory-style, ultra-lightweight quarter window designed to bolt right into the beloved 1987-93 Fox body Ford Mustang.

These windows feature a full carbon composite frame (which has the molding look of the older factory-style quarter windows) and an Optic Armor coated window that is bonded to the composite frame, shaving 8-pounds off of the old factory glass windows. Each set comes with all of the hardware needed to bolt the windows into the car. Customers will have their choice of finished, including clear, light tint (40%) or dark tint (20%).

Article Sources

Optic Armor
https://www.opticarmorwindows.com
(573) 317-9066

About the author

Andrew Wolf

Andrew has been involved in motorsports from a very young age. Over the years, he has photographed several major auto racing events, sports, news journalism, portraiture, and everything in between. After working with the Power Automedia staff for some time on a freelance basis, Andrew joined the team in 2010.
Read My Articles
 

