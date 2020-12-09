2021 F-150 Tremor: The Ultimate Off-Road F-150 From Factory

This morning, Ford announced the release of the all-new 2021 F-150 Tremor. The truck is designed with off-roading in mind, combining all-terrain prowess with the typical capabilities you’d expect from a new Ford truck.

“Like Super Duty Tremor and Ranger Tremor, introducing the all-new F-150 Tremor is a direct response to seeing how customers use our trucks to enable their outdoor lifestyles,” said Ford Truck Group Marketing Manager Todd Eckert. “F-150 Tremor provides the additional off-road capability they’re looking for with our latest off-road technologies.”

A step up from the FX4 package, Ford designed the Tremor after watching the ways that customers were utilizing their F-150s in their day-to-day lives. The truck will retain its high-strength steel frame and military-grade, aluminum alloy body, and comes in SuperCrew configuration, featuring a 5.5-foot bed, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, and 10-speed automatic transmission. It will come equipped with standard four-wheel drive. Three equipment groups will be available: standard, mid, and high. While there will be a wide range of standard and available features, all of the equipment groups will include core suspension pieces to balance work and play duties.

A Step Up From Stock

That suspension work includes retuned front and rear springs for added ground clearance and all-terrain grip, and revised front hub knuckles and upper control arms. Tremor-specific monotube shocks will reside in the front with twin tube shocks in the rear, which are tuned for softer damping at low speeds, and additional damping and control for “more severe off-road events.”

In all four corners, Ford has chosen to equip the truck with new 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires wrapped around matte-finish 18-inch wheels for additional ground clearance and a stance that is one inch wider. A Raptor-style bash plate protects front end components on the trails. An approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees, and departure angle of 24.3 are the result of these factory modifications. The Tremor has 1.5 inches more total rear travel and 1 inch more total front travel.

In the rear, you’ll find a standard running gear with locking rear differential for the ultimate off-road capability, and there’s also an optional late-availability Torsen limited-slip front differential available across all equipment levels. Those who opt for the high series will enjoy a torque-on-demand transfer case, like the high-performance variation found in the F-150 Raptor, which merges all-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive capabilities.

All of that is well and good, but would the Tremor make for a good daily driver as well? Ford says it will, thanks to its maximum conventional tow rating of 10,900 pounds and payload rating of 1,885 pounds. That’s enough to tow all of your recreational gear like campers, boats, and UTVs, and easily load up with dirt bikes or quads for those weekend getaways. An overland setup can easily be added to set up a campsite during those adventures, especially since the new Tremor comes complete with all of the conveniences you’ll want in the great outdoors. Like its 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6-powered brethren, Pro Power Onboard is available, offering 2.0 kilowatts of exportable power in the bed — great for use with tools, air compressors, and more.

That’s a Good-Looking Truck!

Ford thought each part of the Tremor though, including its appearance. The hood and front end were revamped to provide a more muscular and aggressive profile. A unique grille with a blacked-out Ford oval is accented in Active Orange — the signature Tremor color. The color also highlights a pair of front recovery hooks. Raptor-inspired off-road fixed running boards grace the truck’s flanks, mounted close to the body to prevent damage. A high-flow dual exhaust exits through a cutout in the rear bumper, which also sports a pair of rear recovery hooks. Badging accented with Active Orange is found on the fenders, bed sides, and tailgate, and the color spills into the interior, which has been outfitted with Tremor detailing galore.

The great off-road is made more convenient thanks to a six-position auxiliary power switch pack in the overhead console, where owners can add controls for off-road winches and air compressors. Owners can also opt to add a wide variety of off-road lighting options, which can be installed by the dealer on all models.

No Spotters Needed

The Tremor was built with the trail in mind, and Ford has helped eliminate the need for frequent stops for spotters with its available 360-degree camera package. When owners opt in, they’ll gain an in-cabin view of obstacles around the truck and a front-view camera providing real-time tire track overlay to show the path of the wheels ahead. When moving at higher speeds, the 360-degree view and rearview cameras can be seen by pushing a dash-mounted hard button.

A collection of off-road assist features called Ford Trail Toolbox is also available in the Tremor. Trail One-Pedal Drive makes extreme off-road maneuvers like rock crawling easier. In moments when the driver typically has to use both pedals, Trail One-Pedal Drive combines throttle and brake operations by activating just the throttle. The driver simply presses to move forward and releases to brake, and the truck applies brakes proportionally as the accelerator is lifted. In addition, Trail Turn Assist is an available feature that reduces steering radius in tight terrain situations, applying brakes to the inside rear wheel in low-speed maneuvers.

The Tremor comes complete with selectable drive modes. The list includes Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery, Deep Snow/Sand, Mud/Rut, and Rock Crawl. The Rock Crawl mode automatically engages the rear locking differential and turns off stability and traction control while reducing throttle response. It adjusts shift points and displays the 360-degree camera view on the center screen so your spotter can take a break.

Hill Descent Control is standard, and an available Trail Control is the cruise control of off-roading. Set a speed and the Tremor does the work, managing the throttle and brakes to allow you to focus on the steering aspect in challenging conditions.

The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 Tremor will be available next summer. What do you think of the latest addition to the Ford lineup? Let us know in the comments below!