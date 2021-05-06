Prepping for off-road action often means adding extra gear. Whether it is a winch to pull you out of trouble or extra lighting to keep you from getting into trouble, accessories are essential to enhancing your off-road experience. Doing so usually means drilling, cutting, and routing wires — all of which introduces the chance for leaks, unwanted noise, or electrical issues.

With that in mind, Ford engineers created an upfitter switch panel for the 2021 Bronco. Routed through the main fuse box, these switches are wired to connections throughout the vehicle, that makes it easy to add the upgrades you need for your next adventure.

“Available on Base and Outer Banks and standard on Black Diamond, Wildtrak and Badlands, these six switches are pre-wired to allow for easy installation of electrical accessories, including overhead lightbars, mirror-mounted spotlights, cameras and refrigerators, or whatever else the customer can think of,” Sam Schembari, Icon Communications Specialist at Ford Motor Company, explained.

If you want to ensure your Bronco is mod-ready right off the dealer lot, the upfitter switches are standard on Broncos with the Black Diamond, Wildtrak, and Badlands packages. If you are ordering a Base and Outer Banks model, the switches are optional. For more on the latest Bronco, check out the official site here.