2021 Shelby F-150 Super Snake Is Most Powerful Street Truck Ever

Shelby American has just announced its big bad 2021 Shelby Super Snake Trucks, available in two and four-door configurations. These muscle-bound haulers offer all-wheel drive and a supercharged V8 that can devour many high-end GT cars.

The company recently rumbled into Monterey, California to unveil its 775* horsepower 2021 Shelby Super Snake truck, which is based on the Ford F-150. Only 300 each of the four and two-door models will be built worldwide.

The limited-edition supercharged Shelby F-150 Super Snake muscle truck can out-perform many of the sports cars showcased at Monterey Collector Car week. With all-wheel drive and a supercharged 5.0L V8, the two-door “Sport” version of the truck can go from 0-60 mph in just 3.45 seconds and move from 0-100-0 in only 8.3 seconds.

“Shelby American forever changed the perception of performance beginning with the Shelby Cobra, the Shelby version of the Ford Mustang pony car and then the muscle truck,” said Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “The 2021 model year Shelby F-150 Super Snake truck was created with that same DNA that made those vehicles so successful over the past six decades.”

The 2021 Ford F-150 is purpose-built to be the toughest, most productive F-150 ever. It has all-new features to increase customer productivity, has new connected vehicle innovations such as over-the-air updates and other purposeful technologies. The interior was completely redesigned to elevate truck owners’ experience with style, comfort, and utility. The Ford F-150 features enhanced materials, new color choices, and more storage.

“Though the roots of the Shelby F-150 Super Snake trucks trace back to the famous Shelby muscle cars of the 1960s, they’re capable of far more than just straight-line performance,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations. “These fast trucks also handle and stop exceptionally well. The rumble and whine of the supercharged engine is a symphony of aural mechanical beauty. The styling is strong and handsome without being obnoxious. This is the purest incarnation of a 1960s muscle car in pickup form.”

Shelby American worked closely with partners like FOX, Ford Performance, and Borla to transform the pickup into an F-150 Super Snake. Leveraging the new capabilities of the 2021 Ford F-150, it has more power, more refinement, more technology, and more handling to create the ultimate high-performance street truck available through a dealer.

The 2021 trucks feature new and better handling, an extra five horsepower, and pure American styling. The Shelby F-150 Super Snake is a visceral statement from its split-spoke 22-inch wheels wrapped in performance street tires to the ground effects package and Super Snake stripes and badges. Inside, the theme continues across the seats, dash, serial number plate, and floor. The Super Snake trucks, including the Ford F-150, start at $105,708 MSRP.

The two-door Shelby F-150 Super Snake Sport model features a Shelby-specific lowered suspension, up to 775 horsepower, rumbling exhaust note, custom wheels, and a new brake system. The exterior has a menacing aero look while the interior has elegant Shelby amenities. The amazing Shelby super truck has an MSRP starting at $90,790 MSRP for a naturally aspirated V8-powered pickup. The 775 horsepower V8 begins at $98,690, including a well-optioned Ford XLT 4×4 F-150.

“The Shelby F-150 Super Snake is for the individual who cherishes the memory of hot rod cruises on a Saturday night but needs the utility of a pickup,” said Patterson. “We applied the best attributes from our Shelby Super Snake Mustang to a limited run of F-150 trucks to make a super truck for street duty. They are so capable because we put the heart of a modern Shelby car inside the brawny body of a high-performance Ford truck.”

Each vehicle from Shelby American is documented in the official Shelby Registry. The trucks come with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty including powertrain.

The 600 total (300 of each model) Shelby F-150 Super Snake trucks are offered through select Tuscany and Ford dealers across North America. Individuals interested in a Shelby vehicle can visit their local dealer or here.

Pricing includes 2021 XLT 4×4 Ford F-150

*Horsepower ratings based on the use of 93-octane fuel

**Supercharger available for post-title sales only