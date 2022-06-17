2022 Continental Street Machine Nationals Kicks Off June 24th

Can it be that we’re halfway through 2022? Summertime is here and the best part for us petrol heads is we’re right at the peak of car show season. Time waits for no one but the good news is that the Continental Street Machine Nationals in Du Quoin, Illinois is right around the bend, starting on June 24th.

The Continental Street Machine Nationals will feature a wide array of high-performance street machines, hot rods, street trucks, and the best dream machines from coast-to-coast, all on display. In addition to the cars, the Performance Marketplace will showcase products and services from industry leaders, many offering special show pricing.

For midwest locals, this must-see show is a no-brainer, but for other car fans around the country, why not plan a trip to Du Quoin and check out an entirely new ecosystem of cars? I’ve probably seen almost all the shows in my area and I see the same cars over and over. Attending a show outside your geographic area is a great way to access the latest regional trends in our hobby and peruse the builders and vendors in the area. Why not make a road trip out of it?

The Street Machine Nationals will be back at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds for three days, June 24-26, 2022. The show was canceled in 2021 for obvious reasons, but it’s back for 2022 and should benefit from all that bottled-up energy after taking a year’s hiatus. Even better, builders and owners had an extra year to complete their cars, so there’s a good chance we’ll see many fresh rides unveiled.

Du Quoin has long been known as a Mecca for pro street enthusiasts, and attendees can still expect to see some of the baddest, big-tire, blown-engine beasts as in years past. If radical builds of the pro street variety aren’t your thing though, don’t fret – there will be plenty of classic restorations, survivors, and pro touring builds to ogle in the show arena and on the autocross.

SHOW HOURS

Friday, June 24, 2022

10:00 am – 6:00 pm

10:00 am – 6:00 pm Saturday, June 25, 2022

9:00 am – 6:00 pm

9:00 am – 6:00 pm Sunday, June 26, 2022

9:00 am – 3:00 pm

To buy tickets go here, to register your car, go here. See you there!