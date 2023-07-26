Every year, racers anticipate the annual Performance Racing Industry trade show in Indianapolis. The 2023 event will be held on December 7-9 in Indianapolis, Indiana, and once again, will be the pinnacle industry event for the entire of motorsports.

Exhibitor display numbers have eclipsed over 1,000 industry-leading suppliers and service providers, with 40,000 attendees expected to converge on the world center of racing. These exhibitors offer racers and motorsports business attendees the latest in racing technology. If you’re in the business of racing, this is the can’t-miss event of the year.

To Attend The PRI Show

A valid PRI Membership is required for all eligible industry professionals to participate in the exclusive PRI Show events and activities. Existing members, please ensure your membership is valid through December 9th, 2023, to secure your badge.

Now available to racers and motorsports enthusiasts, the PRI Membership is designed to unite the community and protect racing by advocating on our collective behalf, in addition to joining forces with the racing community.

PRI Members receive several exclusive benefits, including free registration to attend the PRI Show.

These benefits include:

Save our Race Cars advocacy

Discounts on PRI merchandise

12 issues of PRI Magazine and subscription to the PRI eNewsletter

Posting access on the PRI Jobs Board

PRI membership card and welcome packet

PRI stickers

On top of the thousands of exhibitors, attendees can spend the entire three-day event learning from the Featured Products Showcase, Machinery Row, and the EV & Alternative Racing Zone. Participants will also have unmatched access to live demonstrations, numerous conferences, and seminars.

For more membership information and to register for the PRI Show, visit the PRI Membership Portal here.

Membership Has Its Privileges

Become a member of Performance Racing Industry and join the first-ever membership of its kind with multiple levels, including a Student Membership, individual Pro Membership, and a Champion Membership. See what each membership level offers and learn the benefits you can gain from becoming a PRI member.

A benefit of your membership, PRI Magazine’s online or print magazine options offer the most closely read publication in the racing industry, serving tens of thousands of racing entrepreneurs as their key source for industry trends, merchandising ideas, new products, and business strategies.

Early-Bird Giveaway

As a special incentive, all qualifying individuals who complete their attendee registration by July 31st will be automatically entered for an opportunity to win a pair of NHRA race day tickets to any race nationwide during the 2023 or 2024 season.

As one of the most influential business event in racing, the PRI Show offers unlimited opportunities to network face-to-face with industry leaders. PRI Show is where the racing industry gathers under one roof for three days in December. If you’re in the business of racing, you have to be at the PRI Show.