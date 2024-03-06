2024 Mustang Week Returns to Myrtle Beach

With tremendous anticipation, Mustang Week has announced the location for the 2024 Mustang Week. And, surprise, it’s back in Myrtle Beach, SC. There was some speculation that the largest Mustang event in world could move to a bigger venue, however, the Myrtle Beach Mall will once again host the car show and awards on September 6th and 7th. The rest of the schedule will be be released soon, which kicks off on September 2nd.

“We’re excited to return to Myrtle Beach this year for Mustang Week 2024, where we’ll celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the Mustang with our amazing community of partners, supporters and friends,” said Tom Myroniak, Event Director at Power Automedia (promoter of Mustang Week). “As our community continues to grow, we’re committed to finding ways to accommodate increasing demand, add value and have more fun. We’ll be releasing the schedule of events – as well as making some exciting announcements about future Mustang Week events – in the next few weeks.”

The Myrtle Beach Mall is located at 10177 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It has hosted Mustang Week for most of its 22-year history, allowing easy access to North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, and Murrells Inlet along Kings Highway and the sizable space requirements needed for the largest all-Mustang event in the world–drawing over 30,000 people. Over 5,000 Mustangs will flood the area to participate in a week-long celebration of the blue oval’s historic pony car that started it all.

Registration for the 2024 Mustang Week car show will open on May 13th. Stay tuned to Mustang Week social media to sign up before it sells out. Substantial changes have been made in the merchandise department, and there will be additional announcements coming soon about a pre-sale on event shirts as well as a new online store. The schedule will be packed with lots of exciting events for Mustang and Ford lovers.

As its the 60th anniversary of the Mustang, the staff ensures us that they have some special plans for this year, and we don’t intend to miss it. More updates to come!