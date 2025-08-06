2025 F-150 Transformed Into A Powerful ProCharged Pickup

Until recently, fans of modern Ford machines were held captive by their vehicles’ powertrain control modules. Once those were unlocked to allow for aftermarket custom tuning, it opened the door to myriad performance upgrades. The crew at Late Model Racecraft recently installed a ProCharger supercharger system on a 2025 F-150 pickup with impressive results.

The latest Coyote-powered pickups are all the rage, and with tuning at the ready, ProCharger is now shipping its systems for these trucks. Late Model Racecraft opted for the Stage 2 system, which delivered impressive results.

“…The blower whine sounds so good, and by doing this package, your truck or Mustang, depending on what you’re doing, still drives like stock,” Steven Fereday, President and Owner of Late Model Racecraft, said. “…To be able to have a daily driver truck that you can hop in, drive every day, and stop light to stop light, have a 10-second truck on factory street tires is pretty sick on 93 octane.”

To deliver that performance, the foundation of the Stage 2 kit is the proven P-1X head unit, which is supported by a variety of upgrades beyond the standard H.O. kit. In addition to a dedicated eight-rib belt drive, a larger intercooler designed to support as much as 1,600 horsepower, and 55 lb/hr fuel injectors to feed the boost. Bringing it all together is ProCharger’s companion calibration.

Powerful Potential

“It made over 615 rear-wheel horsepower on 93. On E30, again this was with the canned tune; it made, I think, roughly what was almost 800 flywheel horsepower,” Fereday said. “But now that we can tune them, we can actually add more fuel system to it, run straight E85, and make even more.”

Running E85 would require further fuel system upgrades along with custom tuning, but now HP Tuners has unlocked that ability, so the sky is the limit for modern Ford machines with boost.

“…Now with tuning capabilities available, this ProCharger kit is going to take it to that next level that we can instead of just keeping on pump gas, we can run straight E85, turn the boost up more, keep it reliable and push where this is at right now, let’s say 700, almost 800 flywheel horsepower,” Fereday added. “We can make over 800 rear-wheel horsepower with the tuning capabilities now. And guys, this truck still has stock manifolds, stock cat, and stock exhaust.”

The fun is just beginning for these ProCharged pickups, but the early reports are promising, so look out for some fast boosted F-150s on the prowl.