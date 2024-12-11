2025 Mustang Buyers Have A Few New Options To Consider

steveturner
By Steve Turner December 11, 2024

With the 2025 Mustang order bank opening tomorrow, Ford introduced several new options for prospective buyers’ consideration. Among those updates are an expansion of the Matte Finish Film option, a new paint color option, and another vehicle with the choice of a bronze wheel.

“Mustang has always been about personalization, and we’re delivering on that ownership facet with these new additions,” Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino said. “Owners have embraced the factory Matte Clear Film especially because it protects their vehicle in everyday driving and helps make Mustang look like nothing else on the road.”

For the 2025 model year, Ford expanded the availability of the Matte Clear Film option to the Mustang convertible. Not only does this film protect the paint, but it tones down the paint beneath, resulting in upmarket vibes for your S650. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Among the new options is the familiar Matte Clear Film, which debuted on the Fastback last year. This treatment not only protects the factory paint from contaminants but also changes the look of the car to a more reserved appearance. Now, buyers of 2025 Mustang convertibles can also choose this treatment over any available Mustang paint options.

Among those optional hues is a new choice that is sure to turn heads. Dubbed Intense Lime Yellow, this blend of yellow and green is described as vivid. It also raises the Mustang color options to 10, but it isn’t available on the Dark Horse or Mustang 60th Anniversary Appearance package.

Adding the Matte Clear Film option to the convertibles was only one of the new additions for the 2025 Mustangs. Except for the Dark Horse and 60th Anniversary Package, a new paint color is part of the palette for this model year — Intense Lime Yellow, an eye-catching blend of yellow and green. Additionally, a bronze wheel is now an option on the Dark Horse.

Providing a nice contrast to all of the available color options, all 2025 Mustangs will wear the signature dark headlights that debuted as part of the Nite Pony package. Meanwhile, the Dark Horse does get some love in 2025, as a bronze wheel joins the roster of options for the faster horse.

And, whether you just want to kill some time tomorrow dreaming about the options you would choose, or you are ready to order that new dream Mustang, you can head over to the Build & Price site to have some fun as the order banks open on December 12.

