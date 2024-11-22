The 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty Is Another Truck We Won’t Get

Ford began using the Super Duty nomenclature in 1999 on its F-250 and F-350 heavy-duty pickups. This name quickly became synonymous with the truck’s robust engine offerings, and towing and payload performance as well. Over the years, the Super Duty lineup has expanded to include not only the consumer-facing ¾-ton F-250 Super Duty, 1-ton F-350 Super Duty, and 1-ton-plus F-450 Super Duty, but also commercial pickups in the lineup including the F-550 Super Duty, F-600 Super Duty, F-650 Super Duty, and F-750 Super Duty. Now, for 2026 the company is set to introduce the all-new Ford Ranger Super Duty… but there’s a catch.

The company has just announced that the 2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty is set to arrive in Australia and other select global markets. The Ranger Super Duty carries an impressive set of performance specs as it relates to towing and hauling. The truck will come ready to tow a maximum of 9,920 pounds (4,500 kg) and will offer a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of the same. Assuming a curb weight of about 5,500 pounds, that would give the Ranger Super Duty a potential max payload rating of more than 4,000 pounds. The truck’s gross combined weight rating (GCWR) will clock in at an astonishing 17,637 pounds (8,000 kg). Practically speaking, this means the Ranger Super Duty will be able to still haul more than 2,000 pounds—while towing the max and still coming in under the max gross combined weight rating.

“Ranger Super Duty blends the smart features and advanced safety of our award-winning Ranger with heavy-duty capability and delivers what our buyers told us they needed but couldn’t get anywhere else. This work-ready vehicle will give owners the flexibility they need to get the big jobs done, with the confidence of a factory-backed warranty,” said Sondra Sutton Phung, General Manager, Global Truck, Ford Motor Company.

While Ford has yet to announce which engine will power the new Ranger Super Duty, we suspect it will be a variation of the company’s already powerful 3.0-liter V-6 turbodiesel. Currently this engine produces 247 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque. The engine is backed by a 10-speed automatic transmission. In addition to a powerful engine, the Ranger Super Duty will likely offer a more robust frame, upsized axles, and improved cooling and braking.

So, why does Australia and other global markets need a Ranger Super Duty? It’s simple. Most of these regions rely heavily on midsize pickups to do their heavy lifting, as half-ton trucks like Ford’s F-150 aren’t available. Toyota has been a leader in the space, offering its Hilux pickup in cab-and-chassis configurations and with dual-rear-wheels and powerful diesel engines for decades.

If this is disappointing, fret not. It’s worth noting that Ford’s current Ranger model sold in North America is not only a derivative of the company’s Australian market T-6 Ranger, but was also engineered in that market with intentions of bringing the truck to the United States from the onset. Does that mean we’ll see a Ranger Super Duty on American lots any time soon? Only time will tell.