750HP Centennial Edition Celebrates Carroll Shelby’s 100th Birthday

On January 11, Carroll Shelby would have turned 100 years of age. Sadly, this automotive legend is no longer with us, but his automotive legacy still rumbles on in 2023. To celebrate this significant anniversary for its namesake founder, Shelby American developed a new vehicle package based on the latest Mustang GT that delivers 750 horsepower in a unique package.

This new, limited-edition car celebrates Carroll Shelby and honors his many achievements. Vince LaViolette, Shelby American

“The world is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Carroll Shelby’s birth, recounting his many accomplishments,” says Joe Conway, CEO of Shelby American. “Though he had never flown before, he became one of the most skilled pilot instructors in the US Army Air Force. Carroll never took a single management class but created a successful team with some of the most talented drivers, development experts, fabricators, and production people in the world. From his wins behind the wheel to his business successes and philanthropic initiatives, Carroll earned every victory.”

To celebrate this milestone birthday, Shelby American developed a new post-title vehicle package based on the 2023 Mustang GT. Any configuration of the current GT can be converted at Shelby American and or at select Shelby Mod Shops for $49,995 in addition to the price of the base car.

“Carroll never claimed to be an engineer, designer, or mechanic,” says Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “He believed he was best at putting people together. From the group of hot rodders, he banded together to take on the world’s racing elite to the car company and Team Shelby club he founded, Carroll understood that motivated people can achieve almost anything.”

In addition to the supercharged engine upgrade, the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustangs include Carroll’s signature headgear — a black Stetson hat — along with a copy of the commemorative Shelby Centennial Book and a membership in the Team Shelby club.

“This new, limited-edition car celebrates Carroll Shelby and honors his many achievements,” said Vince LaViolette, Shelby American Vice President of Operations and Chief of R&D. “To properly honor him required us to build a car that was truly born to run. Our new Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang is a well-balanced car that is far more than just a horsepower upgrade. We also sharpened the handling and enhanced the styling of the world-class 5.0L V8 Mustang GT. It delivers all the performance that Carroll required to have his name on a car. We’re so confident that he’d approve that we are throwing in a black Stetson like the one he wore, with each car.”

With only 100 examples of the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang set for production in 2023, Shelby American will begin production of these limited-production stallions in the second quarter of the year. For more details, check out the company site here.