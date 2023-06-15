8 Fantastic Coyote Swaps From The 2023 Carlisle Ford Nationals

When the Coyote engine hit the market in 2011 within the confines of the S197 Mustang chassis, most Ford fans instantly knew the engine could be the perfect candidate for any car. The 5.0-liter made over 400 horsepower and provided a cleaner design than the previous modular motor. The accompanying 6R80 and later 10R80 transmissions made the swap all the more alluring with lightning-fast shifts from a modern transmission.

Although the Coyote engine makes sense in almost any chassis, no other group has embraced it quite like the Fox Body Mustang community. While it’s unknown if this is because of the perfect fitment or the fact it pays homage to the original 5.0-liter with size and badging, one thing is for sure, finding a 1979-1993 Mustang with a Coyote swap is not a difficult task. However, at the 2023 Carlisle Ford Nationals, we wanted to seek out some non-Mustang Coyote swaps, as well.

1955 Ford Family Hauler

Having a family myself, the idea of loading the entire crew up and heading to the car show has crossed my mind more than once. While Ford has fallen out of wagon favoritism years ago, the classic Ranch Wagon is one that has stood the test of time. POSIES Rods and Customs originally built this beauty with a 351 cubic-inch engine with GT40 heads, but has since updated the drivetrain with a Roush 5.0-liter RSC supercharged Coyote engine.

While the engine surely captures the gearhead’s attention, the wagon is actually outfitted with custom bodywork, including roof skin from a 1958 Edsel station wagon and double Crown Vic side moldings. Keeping the ride height and quality intact are POSIES SuperSlide rear springs and a Mustang II front suspension. If there was ever a family hauler that I see myself rocking, this is it.

Ford Bucking Bronco

Ford’s first-generation Bronco has recently seen an explosion of new owners who have taken the once rugged and utilitarian sport utility and created cosmetically perfect examples. These restomods run the gauntlet of ultra-clean to ultra-modified, but all bring a sense of style to the table. While we did not dissect the chassis on this one, we loved seeing the modern engine placed nicely in the engine bay of the brute Bronco.

Sleek With A Dose Of Stacked Headlights

There is something about a 1966 Fairlane that will always get my attention. I’m not sure if it’s the sleek body lines, larger-than-life appearance, or just the stacked headlights, but I’ll always stop to admire this specific year of Fairlane. Leon Leas brought his Coyote-powered classic to showcase his recent Gen-3 Coyote engine swap that is mated to a 10R80 transmission. While the exterior provided smooth white tones, the interior matched the feel with custom upholstery.

Winter Beater Turned Show Stealer

When Adam Delamielleure purchased his 1988 Ford Thunderbird LX, his original intentions were to keep it as a winter beater in the harsh northern winters. Somewhere along the way, Delamielleure’s lines got crossed and the T-bird quickly morphed into a Coyote-swapped wonder. A Gen-1 Coyote engine resides inside the shaved engine bay with a T56 manual transmission accepting the incoming power.

However, the build didn’t stop once the newfound power was achieved. The Thunderbird rocks a complete SN95 Mustang suspension, including a UPR K-member, QA1 front control arms and coilovers, and 13-inch Cobra brakes. The original bench seat has long since been tossed in favor of a pair of Corbeau seats. If this is what a winter beater consists of, count us in!

Bullitt Shoots For More

It’s hard to deny the stunning looks of Calvin Atwell’s 2001 Mustang Bullitt. The Dark Highland Green paint paired with CCW D110 wheels and red Baer brake calipers sets the car on a visual path unlike other Mustangs. To match the performance with the aesthetics, Atwell opted to swap out the 4.6-liter Modular in favor of a 2013 Ford Racing Coyote crate engine. Sitting on top of the Coyote is a VMP Performance supercharger with a 79 mm pulley.

The supercharged configuration makes 709 rear-wheel horsepower with 604 lb-ft of torque, thanks to supporting modifications like the JLT Performance cold air intake, BBK long tubes with X-pipe, and Magnaflow 3-inch catback. Keeping the green Bullitt planted is a complete Maximum Motorsports suspension.

Distributing New Power

What happens when the distributor in your 302-swapped Fox Body Mustang implodes? Well, apparently for Sean Welling, you begin a series of engine swaps. Needing to get his 1982 Mustang back on the road, Welling installed a 306 cubic-inch small-block Ford. Soon after that, Welling found a Gen-1 coyote crate engine and was set on the idea of modernizing the classic beauty. With the help of his father and his father’s friend, the three managed to get the car sorted and running right.

While the paint-matched engine cover captures some attention, it’s the exterior’s paint from Fifth Generation Customs paired with paint correction and ceramic coating by Reflected Images Detailing that truly makes this car a standout in a field of 1980s cars.

Rarity Overridden With Perfection

Finding a Calypso Green Fox Body Mustang at a car show as big as Carlisle is not too lofty of a task. However, finding a Calypso hatch that sported a black interior, five-speed transmission, and a sunroof from the factory, makes the task extremely difficult. This car no longer has to brag about its rarity of being 1 of 274 units produced by Ford, as its rotisserie restored chassis steals the limelight.

After winning Best Of Show at the Maryland International Raceway, a quarter-sized rust bubble on a framerail prevented Matthew Malinich from relishing in his victory. Instead, Malinich used that bubble as motivation to complete a full rebuild on the frame, body, and interior, including swapping in a Gen-2 Coyote mated to a TREMEC TKX. Malinich, with the help of his brother, managed to turn a bad situation into a good one with a lot of hard work, but the final outcome was well worth the effort.

Two-Tone Mustang GT

There are certain color combinations that just radiate style and class, and this Mustang GT’s finish does just that. The dark red with charcoal two-tone factory finish combined with a tweed interior, brings back styles from the ‘90s, but in a timeless fashion. Under the hood, the owner of this Mustang GT managed to make the Coyote look like a factory option, even keeping the Coyote’s stock airbox as part of the build.

Coyote Swap The World

Ford’s 5.0-liter Coyote has proven to be a well-rounded engine that is extremely versatile in a number of chassis and motorsports. The 2023 Carlisle Ford Nationals had no shortage of these engine-swapped rides, and for that we are thankful! We look forward to continually seeing more Coyote swaps at the shows.