A Leak-Proof Fitting Anywhere You Need With This Rivet Fitting

brianwagner
By Brian Wagner March 25, 2024

Have you ever run into a situation where a bung is required for a house, but the location doesn’t lend itself to welding as an installation option? If so, The EZ Return Rivet Fitting from Classic Performance Products (CPP) will be a massive help. This fitting allows you to add a bung to a tank, reservoir, or other location where welding can’t be done.

The EZ Return Rivet Fitting behaves much like your standard rivet nut insert. You drill a hole for the EZ Return Rivet Fitting, insert the bung into the hole, and then use a socket and wrench to tighten it. The bung will start to mushroom against the inside surface of whatever you’re installing it in just like a rivet nut insert. The gasket also helps to create a leak-proof seal that can withstand up to 100 psi of pressure. You can pick up the CPP EZ Return Rivet Fitting in -6AN, -8AN, and -10AN sizes.

There’s a multitude of applications for CPP’s EZ Return Rivet Fitting. It can be used to create a location for your return line in an EFI fuel system. This is useful for those who have an application where a custom return line is required for their fuel system. You can also use the EZ Return Rivet Fitting to add a steam line to your radiator. The EZ Return Rivet Fitting can expand your options when plumbing all kinds of applications for your vehicle.

You’ll want to watch this video from CPP that not only covers how to install the EZ Return Rivet Fitting, but will also show you some other applications of this part. You can learn more about the EZ Return Rivet Fitting right here on the CPP website.

Article Sources

Classic Performance Products
https://www.classicperform.com
(714) 522-2000
brianwagner

About the author

Brian Wagner

Spending his childhood at different race tracks around Ohio with his family’s 1967 Nova, Brian developed a true love for drag racing. Brian enjoys anything loud, fast, and fun.
Read My Articles

