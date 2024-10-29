A Trio of Extremely Rare Ford GTs Was Listed on Bring a Trailer

Recently, a set of three Ford GTs appeared on Bring a Trailer, and everyone around the world took notice. And what is so special about this listing? All of the three cars are taken from the Ford GT Legends Tribute Collection and have unique styles inspired by legendary GT40 racing cars. What really makes this auction interesting is that one of them is the ultra-rare car, the Ford GT Mk IV, which happens to be the first of its kind to cross BaT’s auction listings.

The first Ford GT on the list is a tribute to the 2021 GT/105 prototype, in Frozen White and blue-accented paint. A road-going version, the 660-horsepower EcoBoost V6 pairs with a luxurious interior and modern amenities. It had but 55 miles on the odometer but didn’t sell at $905,000 reserve.

The second one is a 2022 Ford GT Mk II that was designed to be a track-only monster, not like any GT program that has been tainted by racing regulations. Only 45 of this particular car were ever made, which sports a livery inspired by the 1965 GT40 Mk II that Bruce McLaren and Ken Miles sent down the straight at Le Mans. Its 700-horsepower EcoBoost V6, its aggressive aerodynamics, and its interior make it a race car for the road. Its high bid was $1,196,000 but the reserve was not met.

Last on the list, is the crown jewel of the collection: a 2023 Ford GT Mk IV. This will be one of only 67 examples ever produced and directly harkens back to the legendary car that won Le Mans in 1967. Its custom Frozen White and Blue livery pays homage to the first GT40 Mk IV prototype, and its 800-horsepower EcoBoost V6 promises a beast performance. With an opening high bid of $1,786,000, this historic car failed to sell at the sale price.

These three represent one of the best that Ford has ever engineered in terms of performance, and each is a landmark in the manufacturer’s rich racing heritage. They have been conceived as competitions to break the limits of automotive technology and design. Talk about a statement both on and off the track.

None of them sold, yet their appearance on Bring a Trailer created huge excitement. Especially for people who are into Ford or would want to collect one. Perhaps this is just a sign of the used car market dropping. These rare Ford GTs might well fetch more money at later auctions. For now, we can only observe these incredible machines and imagine getting behind them.