Adam LZ Picked Up By Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s RTR Vehicles Team

By James Elkins November 18, 2021

RTR Vehicles are known for their ability to give the Ford Mustang a new image. The company was founded by drift wizard Vaughn Gittin Jr back in 2009. If you attend a Ford-sponsored event then you have seen Vaughn sliding his RTR Mustangs around. While refreshing the looks of a Mustang is one thing, his ability to bring in new generations of potential gearheads is another, and what better way to connect with his client base than to bring aboard YouTube vlogger Adam LZ?

LZ Makes It Looks EZ

LZ’s has managed to amass over 3.3-million subscribers in a relatively short amount of time. His videos include BMX lifestyle, car culture and drift society all packaged into one. While his focus has shifted to primarily drifting, his database of followers joined for the ride. After entering numerous events, LZ made it clear that he has the skills to back up the hype. The RTR team currently consists of Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and Chelsea DeNofa as the drift front-runners.

What does this mean for RTR? Well, for starters this could mean a break in the action from its oner. Vaughn has been quoted as saying, “I’ve been going hard for a long time and doing 30 or 40 events a year for many years and it’s just getting to where I’m running out of time to think.”

Don’t expect Gittin, Jr. to step completely out of the picture, though. Gitten plans to continue to be within the community he’s built.

“I plan on doing a bunch of automotive festivals and enthusiast type of events where I can be out driving our creations, giving people ride-along experiences and creating fun content. It’s just continuing to do what I do: have fun, inspire people, and be a part of the automotive community and do my part in it,” he said.

Article Sources

RTR Vehicles
https://www.rtrvehicles.com/

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

SEMA 2021: K&N Engineering Focuses On Fine Details For The Future

SEMA 2021: Turbosmart’s Straight-Gate50 Is Redefining Wastegates

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading