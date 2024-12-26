All-New, Six-Figure Classic Stallions Begin Production

Classic muscle cars remain iconic decades after their production heyday passed. Many want to get behind the wheel of one of these classics, but most people have become so accustomed to modern vehicles that they desire their classics to deliver a similar driving experience. Fortunately, there are companies that set out to deliver that fusion of classic style and modern driveability.

From the roar of the engine to the precision of the details, this Mustang will deliver an unforgettable driving experience… — Scott Wallace, ECD Auto Design

The latest to join the fray is ECD Auto Design, which formed in the United Kingdom. The company also operates a 100,000-square-foot production facility in Kissimmee, Florida. The company began by creating custom Land Rover Defenders, Range Rover Classics, and Jaguar E-Types, and this year, it announced a move into American muscle with bespoke 1966-1970 Ford Mustangs.

“Our vision for the ECD Ford Mustang is to celebrate its iconic legacy while elevating it with 21st-century performance, luxury, and one-of-one customization,” Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design, said. “From the roar of the engine to the precision of the details, this Mustang will deliver an unforgettable driving experience.”

The ECD Mustangs are available in convertible or Fastback configurations fitted with chrome bumpers. Motivated by 410-horsepower Roush 347 SR crate engines (Brand X options are also available) backed by a Bowler 4R70W automatic transmissions, these modern classics roll on American Racing wheels and plant the power with coilover suspensions. The interiors are meticulously detailed and updated with heated seats and power front windows. Power door locks, automatic headlights, and Bluetooth audio systems.

“Our clients have been eagerly awaiting the debut of the ECD Mustang, and we’re proud to deliver a restomod that honors the car’s rich history while providing unparalleled personalization and innovation,” Emily Humble, the Chief Production Officer for ECD Auto Design, added. “The ECD Ford Mustang is now in production, and the entire team is beyond excited to add American muscle to our product line-up.”







If an all-new classic Mustang with modern performance sounds like it’s your speed, ECD is building them now. They can be customized to the owner’s liking with optional upgrades and custom paint combinations; these bespoke beauties start at $269,995.