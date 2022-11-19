ASC Builds 1969 Ford Bronco To Top Shelf Restomod Standards

Classic vehicles are a funny thing. While everyone loves to relish in the memories of hopping in their modified car or truck back in the day to drive towards the local hangout or go racing, the truth is these cars have long since retired from being what one could consider reliable. Likewise owners have also progressed in wanting creature comforts over loud exhaust and harsh gearing. For those facing this exact circumstance with their love of the first-generation Bronco, then thankfully there are shops like Artesian Automotive of Southern California (ASC) that cater to these individual’s desires

While the Bronco market has expanded from a few rock crawler and off-road shops to mainstream frame-off restoration facilities across the country, one particular shop has been churning out one-off restomod Bronco’s that feature modern amenities, modern drivetrain,,and a complete overhaul of the existing slate. ASC is one shop that has been bringing top-shelf builds complete with themes to the market.

The latest Bronco that bucked its way out of the ASC factory is a 1969 model that has been dubbed the Platinum Edition Alpine. This Bronco features a 5.0-liter Coyote engine and 6R80 transmission to improve the drivetrain and increase power from the original 205 horsepower to 390 horsepower. The Alpine White sports utility is lifted 2.5-inches and rolls on Method Race Wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All Terrain 305/65-17 tires. Behind all off-road wheels is a complete disc brake conversion.

The outside is built to look and handle the part, the inside is less rugged and gives maximum comfort level vibes. A full custom leather high back seat, rear fold, and tumble interior feature double diamond white stitching. The matching interior continues on into the floor mats and kick panel enclosures. To keep audiophile’s happy, 6.5-inch Focal speakers line the interior while a JL 10-inch subwoofer provides deep bass.

Since most enthusiasts are accustomed to modern accessories, it’s nice to see these features carried into this Bronco build. Power windows, locks, Vintage Air air conditioning kit, AMP Research power steps, and a rear back up camera all keep the driver comfortable and accustomed to the modern lifestyle.

If you’re wanting to relive the early days of your Bronco, but don’t care to handle the headaches of maintaining a vintage vehicle, then ASC has you covered. Check out its inventory here.