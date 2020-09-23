ATI Performance Products Steps into the Godzilla Game

With Ford’s 7.3L Godzilla engine all the rage in 2020, it comes as no surprise that the aftermarket is rising to the occasion to meet the demand of performance seekers everywhere. ATI Performance Products is the latest to throw its hat in the ring with its new Godzilla Super Damper (PN: 918073). The Super Damper is an elastomer-style harmonic damper and is made for any application that houses a Godzilla engine.

The Super Damper in question features a six-inch, five-ring inertia weight, has OEM drive sizes, and is installed in the factory location. The shell of the damper is constructed from billet aluminum, while the hub is made from 4140 heat-treated steel. The damper features laser-etched timing marks as well as a single 3/16 keyway, and exceeds SFI 18.1 safety certification. It is finished in black zinc chromate.

As ATI points out, factory dampers are tuned to a narrow band of “perceived normal driving conditions” — but what exactly are “normal” driving conditions? Likely, if you’re thrown the keys to a Godzilla-powered beast, you’re not operating it in the parameters of “normal.” That said, the ATI Super Damper can better protect the Godzilla by handling any engine speed or driving condition it might encounter. According to ATI, it provides “balanced dampening of torsional crankshaft vibrations through all RPM ranges especially during competition use.”

While OEM-style dampers feature a press-fit elastomer material, ATI’s Super Damper utilizes a combination of 70 durometer O-rings and a special full-captured inertia ring to dampen torsional crankshaft vibrations that can be harmful to your engine.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company specializes in producing high-performance parts for street cars and drag cars. Do you utilize ATI products on your Ford build? Let us know in the comments below!