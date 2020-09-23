ATI Performance Products Steps into the Godzilla Game

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff September 23, 2020

With Ford’s 7.3L Godzilla engine all the rage in 2020, it comes as no surprise that the aftermarket is rising to the occasion to meet the demand of performance seekers everywhere. ATI Performance Products is the latest to throw its hat in the ring with its new Godzilla Super Damper (PN: 918073). The Super Damper is an elastomer-style harmonic damper and is made for any application that houses a Godzilla engine.

The Super Damper in question features a six-inch, five-ring inertia weight, has OEM drive sizes, and is installed in the factory location. The shell of the damper is constructed from billet aluminum, while the hub is made from 4140 heat-treated steel. The damper features laser-etched timing marks as well as a single 3/16 keyway, and exceeds SFI 18.1 safety certification. It is finished in black zinc chromate.

 As ATI points out, factory dampers are tuned to a narrow band of “perceived normal driving conditions” — but what exactly are “normal” driving conditions? Likely, if you’re thrown the keys to a Godzilla-powered beast, you’re not operating it in the parameters of “normal.” That said, the ATI Super Damper can better protect the Godzilla by handling any engine speed or driving condition it might encounter. According to ATI, it provides “balanced dampening of torsional crankshaft vibrations through all RPM ranges especially during competition use.”

While OEM-style dampers feature a press-fit elastomer material, ATI’s Super Damper utilizes a combination of 70 durometer O-rings and a special full-captured inertia ring to dampen torsional crankshaft vibrations that can be harmful to your engine.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company specializes in producing high-performance parts for street cars and drag cars. Do you utilize ATI products on your Ford build? Let us know in the comments below!

Article Sources

ATI Performance Products
https://www.atiracing.com
(800) 284-3433

About the author

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff

Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff got her start in automotive media while attending Rutgers. She worked for Roush Performance for a while, before eventually landing here at Power Automedia. Her Coyote-swapped 1992 Fox-body drag car is her prized possession.
Read My Articles
 

More Stories

2020 F-Series Super Duty Takes Heavy Duty To The Next Level

ATI Performance Super Dampers For Supercharged Coyote Engines

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...



Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Next-Gen Ford Performance
  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading