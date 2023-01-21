Auto Mania At Allentown Fairgrounds is This Weekend Jan 20th-22nd!

Some of our favorite car shows are held each year by Carlisle Events. Whether it’s Corvettes at Carlisle or one of the many marque-specific shows, Lance Miller and his team always put on a great event. Auto Mania is a huge swap meet that will be holding court in Allentown, Pennsylvania, east of Carlisle where the shows usually take place. For 2023, the renowned show promoter will kick off the season with a bang.

Fresh off a record-setting 2022 car show season, Carlisle Events is back at it with its opening event of 2023, the 34th offering of Auto Mania at the Allentown Fairgrounds. Auto Mania takes place the third weekend of January (20-22) and is Pennsylvania’s largest indoor heated swap meet!

Auto Mania offers two halls loaded with car parts, collectibles, signage, antiques, and even some practical items for sale. In addition to packing in the aisles indoors, guests can meander outdoors for even more shopping options. Best of all, select vendors, indoors and out, just may have a classic or collector car for sale too.

Automotive items aren’t all that’s available, as Cardinal Hollow Winery returns for tastings of their award-winning products for those 21 and older. In addition to the tastes from Cardinal Hollow, the neighboring Allentown Fairgrounds Farmer’s Market offers a sensory tour of “Flavor Town” by way of a top-notch menu of food, snacks, and drinks. The market is open on Friday and Saturday and is less than 100 yards from Ag Hall’s front door.

Situated conveniently off many of eastern Pennsylvania’s major roadways, Auto Mania welcomes committed buyers and sellers who travel from far and wide to be part of the fun while also getting out of the house during the winter season. It doesn’t matter if guests are amid a restoration project or looking to get going on something new in 2023; there’s no better way to get the new year up and running than with Auto Mania. From rare to common, unique to exotic, the event certainly does have it all!

There are space options for classic and collector cars, trucks, and other motorized units. This may include snowmobiles, tractors, plows, boats, etc. Admission/shopper tickets are available online and in advance of the event at a discount. Gates open at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 20, and at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Parking is FREE, kids 12 and under are FREE, and complete details about the event can be found online here.