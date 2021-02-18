Before The 2021 Mach 1 Took Flight, Ford Refined Its Retro Style

When it comes to releasing hopped-up horses with years of heritage, the team at Ford knows that getting it right is in the eyes of the beholder. To ensure those discerning enthusiast eyes aren’t disappointed, the pressure is on the company’s design team. As such, the Blue Oval artists didn’t quit on the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 styling until production kicked off at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant.

“This team just kept pushing and pushing for perfection…” — Anthony Colard, Ford

To that end, designers tweaked a few styling elements that were previously displayed when the car was officially revealed last year. So, if you studied all the initial photos of the new Mach 1, you might notice a few subtle changes on the production machines — including freshened badges, a new lower grille finish, and restyled fender stripes.

“With any program, you want everything to be perfect, but when you’re bringing back a classic like Mach 1, it is imperative,” Anthony Colard, senior advanced designer, explained. “This team just kept pushing and pushing for perfection.”

If that commitment to the car’s ethos is any indication of the company’s dedication to creating the “pinnacle of Mustang 5.0-liter V8 style and performance,” the latest iteration of the Mach 1 should really be something special.