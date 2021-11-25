Black Friday Specials And Holiday Deals Happening Now

​​It’s that time of year again, when the leaves fall, the cold winds whip, and the race cars and trucks head for hibernation for the winter. And while most of us enjoy the spring and summer months, there are some advantages to fall, like eating turkey, seeing old family and friends, and of course Black Friday deals.

This year, several performance aftermarket companies are jumping on board with some fantastic holiday deals on everything from nitrous systems, engines, electronics, and more. So skip the lines at Walmart for 2021 and save some big bucks on your modern muscle car, hot rod, or classic from the comfort of your own home.

SCT

If you’re looking for cutting-edge electronics for your car or truck, now’s the time to buy. SCT and Bullydog are not just offering a Black Friday sale: instead, they have something even better. If you purchase an SCT device from November 1st – December 31st, you can receive a rebate of up to $80 back. So save big on products like SCT’s BDX, X4, Livewire TS, Livewire Vision, or the Burst. For more information on these products and others, please visit SCTflash.com or BullyDog.com

Nitrous Outlet

If you’re looking to add more power to your vehicle, there’s no easier way than a nitrous system and no better time than now. From November 22nd through the 29th, Nitrous Outlet is offering 15-percent off Nitrous Outlet and X-Series products. You can choose between a direct port, single nozzle, wet or dry systems with some starting as low as $300. And that’s not all. Nitrous Outlet offers switch panels, bottle heaters, purge kits that all qualify for the discount. All you have to do is visit NitrousOutlet.com and enter the promo code SAVE15 for huge savings.

Design Engineering Inc. – DEI

Are you looking to keep things cool under the hood of your hot rod or race car? DEI has you covered with a plethora of goodies to keep the heat out of your project. And through November 28th, you can save 20-percent on all DEI products. Choose from exhaust wrap, turbo shields, reflectors, sound-dampening materials for just about any vehicle and save big for a limited time.

Chevrolet Performance

‘Tis the season for savings, and Chevrolet Performance is offering a $500 or $750 on all Connect & Cruise systems. These engine and transmission combinations are all designed and calibrated for optimal performance and reliability. With 84 different varieties available, finding the perfect engine and transmission will not be a problem. And to give you some peace of mind, Chevy offers a 24-month/50,000-mile limited warranty for E-ROD and a 36 Month/50,000-mile for the Connect & Cruise packages, so you will never have to worry if you have a problem.

Late Model Engines – LME

Late Model Engines is known for some of the best-built LS and LT engines on the planet. However, the company also manufactures a ton of billet go-fast goodies for these engines. And right now, you can save 10-percent off LME billet valve covers, billet VVT-delete front covers, and more. They are even offering cylinder heads at 10-percent off, but you better hurry. This Black Friday sale is the only time LME offers this many discounted products in one shot, and this sale ends on November 29th. Visit LateModelEngines.com for more information and discount codes.

Moser Engineering

The Moser Engineering Black Friday sale starts November 25th and continues through November 29th. During this time, you can save 5-percent on all online sales. After you place the order, just add the discount code “Moser21” at checkout to save. And the Black Friday discount applies for everything from Moser axles, center sections, even complete Muscle Pak rear-ends. Plus with Moser’s rapid turnaround, you will get your order in just a few days instead of weeks. So, if you need a Christmas present for someone or just want to treat yourself, head over to MoserEngineering.com and save while you can.

PRW Industries

PRW knows how to throw a Black Friday sale with 20-percent off the entire order and a free t-shirt for orders over $100. With thousands of parts to select from, you can undoubtedly find something you need for your vehicle. So choose from rocker arms, flexplates, water pumps, engine run stands, timing sets, just to name a few items, and save big. The sale runs through December 31st, while supplies last.

Fuel Injector Clinic – FIC

With all of the Black Friday deals going on, you might have picked up some go-fast goodies. But no performance modification is good without the proper amount of fuel. Luckily, you can upgrade your fuel injectors with a set of FIC high impedance units and receive 10-percent off from November 26-29. Not only will you save some cash, but you’ll also receive a free set of plug-in-play adapters if needed. So be sure and use the code “BF2021” during checkout for the discount.

VP Racing

While VP Racing is known for its high-quality racing fuels, the company also offers a host of other high-performance products. No matter if you need an octane booster, fuel system cleaner, racing oil, or a detailer pack, VP has you covered. And the company is offering a ton of products on sale until November 29th, with some at 30-percent off.

We hope that you can capitalize on some of these fantastic Black Friday deals during the holidays, and from all of us at Power Automedia, Happy Holidays!