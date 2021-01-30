BMR Suspension’s Newest Offerings For S197 Mustangs

Sometimes it can feel like S550 Mustangs get all the love from the performance aftermarket, but BMR Suspension is stepping it up for the S197 Mustangs among us. Recently, the company announced the release of its Differential Spherical Bearing Kit and Front Sway Bar Kit for 2005-2014 Mustangs.

BMR Suspension Differential Spherical Bearing Kit for S197 Mustangs

BMR designed its new differential spherical bearing kit (PN: BK079) to minimize wheel hop and enhance rear stability on 2005-2014 Mustangs. The kit features stainless steel heavy-duty ¾-inch bearings in CNC-machined stainless steel bearing cups. While stock rubber bushings do a great job of absorbing NVH, they’re not really built for performance — that’s where this kit comes in. The kit eliminates bushing deflection, reducing upper control arm deflection, rear wheel alignment changes, and excessive pinion rise. Its billet aluminum spacers are CNC-machined, and provide a perfect fit and increased performance in all driving situations, but especially for drag racing and handling. The kit features a bare stainless steel finish, and retails for $189.95. Installation will take you between two and four hours, and the kit is proudly made here in the USA.

BMR Suspension Adjustable Sway Bar Kit for S197 Mustangs

Built with handling performance in mind, BMR’s new adjustable sway bar kit for 2005-2014 Mustangs (PN: SB754) improves handling, reduces body roll, and increases cornering stability. The kit features 38mm DOM steel tubing, and is cold formed to resist torsional fatigue and retain “memory” for far longer than hot formed bars. You can expect a 54-62% increase in sway bar rate when compared to stock bars, which will help to reduce body roll and elevate handling capabilities. BMR equipped the sway bar with four positions of adjustability to allow the user to dial in handling characteristics to fit their needs.

It mounts using 95-durometer polyurethane bushings, which greatly reduce the deflection that comes with rubber bushings. The sway bar is located by thrust washers, which eliminate lateral movement under aggressive cornering. Included are oversized bushings with ¼-inch thick stamped steel mounts. This kit is best used on street performance, autocross, and road race applications. Installation will only take you one to two hours, and you can choose between a black hammertone or red powdercoat finish. Like the differential spherical bearing kit, this sway bar kit is made in the USA. It retails for $279.95.

For more information and to see the entire list of new parts, visit www.BMRSuspension.com.