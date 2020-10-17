What’s New: BMR Adds Several New Mustang Products to Lineup

Our friends at BMR Suspension are BUSY. It seems like every week we’re receiving notice of a new product being made available to the Mustang market. Not long ago, we brought you news of BMR’s new front and rear bumper supports for S550 Mustangs. We figured we’d let you know what else has recently hit the shelves for your Mustang.

BMR Suspension Lower A-Arms for 2005-2009 Mustangs

S197 Mustang owners looking to reduce front end weight and increase handling capabilities are in luck! BMR’s new Lower A-Arms for 2005-2009 Ford Mustangs are manufactured from 1.25-inch DOM tubing as opposed to the bulky factory stamped steel pieces with high-friction ball joints. Front end geometry is improved, and extra weight shed with the installation of these A-arms, which are available in adjustable and non-adjustable styles.

The non-adjustable polyurethane arms feature 95-durometer, internally fluted polyurethane bushings for a quiet and comfortable ride, and BMR says that you’ll notice improvements in strength and handling following installation. Meanwhile, the adjustable variety features high-quality and heavy-duty Teflon-lined rod ends. The A-arms offer added strength and all the articulation needed for improved handling coupled with bind-free suspension movement. They were designed with street performance, drag racing, and handling in mind, so they fit just about every application. You can choose between a black hammertone or red powdercoat finish, and the installation time is estimated at 3-4 hours. The kits retail for $529.95 and $559.95 respectively.

BMR IRS Subframe Support Brace System for S550 Mustangs

Wheel hop is a performance killer, but BMR has a solution for S550 owners. BMR’s new IRS Subframe Support Brace System is built from ¼-inch laser cut steel plate with 1-inch by 2-inch boxed tubing, providing the improved stiffness and support needed for performance applications. Ford equipped the S550 with an independent rear suspension in an effort to appease the average daily driven Mustang owner, and it did just that with a ride that’s compliant and smooth, but it’s highly susceptible to wheel hop issues.

BMR’s IRS Subframe Support Brace System features front and rear support braces, which greatly assist in eliminating the issue. It works in conjunction with BMR’s Level 2 Cradle Bushing Lockout Kit (PN: CB005) in eliminating cradle movement, and was designed for street performance, drag racing, and handling applications. Installation is super quick, taking only about 1-2 hours, and black hammertone or red powdercoat finishes are available. This system retails for $199.95.

Low Profile Chassis Jacking Rails for S550 Mustangs

If you’ve ever jacked up your S550 (or any car for that matter), you know how important it is to place the jack in just the right spot. Otherwise, you can easily end up causing damage to the pinch welds and floor pans, eventually leading to panel misalignment. BMR’s bolt-on Low-Profile Chassis Jacking Rails for S550 Mustangs solve that problem, adding strong lift points and extra rigidity. The rails are built from heavy duty 1-inch by 2-inch boxed tubing and are designed to provide a rock-solid jacking point to protect your S550’s pinch welds and floor.

BMR designed these jacking rails with maximum clearance in mind, even when being installed on lowered Mustangs. Once installed, the entire side of the car can easily be jacked up from a single jacking location. These rails are shorter than BMR’s other S550 Chassis Jacking Rails, in that they are more lightweight with the same sturdy construction. Designed with a variety of applications in mind and available in black hammertone or red powdercoat finishes, these jacking rails will only take you about an hour to install, and retail for $89.95.

It should be mentioned that all of the products mentioned here are proudly made right here in the U.S.A. Keep an eye on BMR’s website for new products as they arrive!