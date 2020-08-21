BMR S550 Bumper Supports Provide Easy Weight Reduction

It’s a pretty easy concept: the lighter a car is, the easier it can move under power. For instance, a Mustang weighing 3,800 pounds is typically going to lose to one with the same amount of power weighing only 2,900. Whether you’re building a street car, drag car, or road race car, you’ve probably thought about how to remove (or move) weight for better performance. BMR Suspension creates a wide range of components that can help you do just that, and they recently added a new one to the list for S550 owners.

BMR’s new S550 Mustang Bumper Supports offer weight reduction over stock, in turn improving performance. While factory supports are built from stamped steel (they’re seriously heavy), BMR’s versions are fabricated from thin-wall 1-1/4-inch DOM steel tubing with 3/16-inch laser-cut plates. BMR says the supports offer a “strong yet lightweight alternative to hefty factory supports,” and they were designed with drag racing and street performance in mind.

Both front and rear supports are available and sold separately, and the price range is pretty impressive, considering the weight savings ($99.95 for the front, and $109.95 for the rear). We’re told that all together, you can shave about 20 pounds off of your S550 with a simple one to two-hour installation (for each support). While the rear factory support weighs just over 15 pounds, the BMR replacement weighs in around 3.5 pounds. In the front, the OE support weighs about 11 pounds, with the BMR piece coming in under 3 pounds.

They’re available in two finishes (hammertone or red powerdercoat) and are proudly built right here in the USA. Is weight reduction on your to-do list of modifications? Let us know in the comments below!