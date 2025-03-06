Bold Or Blasphemous? FuelTech’s EV-Swapped, Five-Speed Fox Mustang

Forget Tesla swaps, FuelTech USA took the concept of an electric restomod to a whole new level with an EV-swapped Fox Mustang. It may sound crazy, but that’s not even the wildest part. FuelTech, which is known for its high-end ECUs and racing tech, kept the manual transmission.

Seriously. This 1992 Mustang with 35,000 miles in it, as shown in a recent video by That Racing Channel, is a fully electric, five-speed Fox Mustang. As Anderson Dick of FuelTech USA explained, “We decided to develop something that will be completely aftermarket…”

This isn’t some factory powertrain swap, it’s all custom-built. We’re talking about dual-stock Axon electric motors, two inverters, and a custom high-voltage battery pack — all managed by an FT700 Plus ECU from FuelTech USA.

The original manual gearbox stays. “Whoever is looking for an EV converting classic car obviously the manual transmission is something everyone cares about,” Dick pointed out. You don’t need the clutch to get going (electric motors have instant torque), but you do use it to shift, keeping that old-school feel.

The swap blew away the host of That Racing Channel. “Honestly this is game-changer… If you put a manual transmission behind this, it’s definitely way cooler,” he commented while going on a test drive with Anderson.

Right now, the car’s making around 300 to 350 horsepower because the stock clutch and transmission can’t handle the full potential – a whopping 700 lb-ft of torque. But even with limited power, the car is 50 pounds lighter than stock and has near-perfect weight distribution. A transmission and clutch upgrade is definitely in the works, so stay tuned for upcoming updates.

This EV-swapped Fox isn’t about cross-country trips, it’s about proving a point. As Dick said, “we had to do something that will be able us to to make a point.” It is about showing that EVs can be fun, engaging, and even a little bit rebellious.

It’s about pushing the boundaries of what’s expected. But regardless of what your powertrain choice is, this EV-swapped Fox Mustang is an example of builders thinking outside the box.