Boost Everything: TorqStorm Superchargers For Every Ford

By Stephanie Davies-Bardekoff January 27, 2020

Not long ago, we introduced you to TorqStorm, and broke down their Plus Kits – a supercharger kit that includes the supercharger, alternator, power steering pump, and A/C compressor as an all-in-one power adding solution. Pretty cool, right? We thought so.

We have some really cool TorqStorm content coming your way, including a stunning 1956 Crown Vic and a SEMA-going 1965 Ford Mustang fastback with twin TorqStorm superchargers. That’s all coming soon, so stay tuned.

Small-block Ford Plus Kit

In the meantime, we thought we could share TorqStorm’s offering for just about every Ford application. TorqStorm supercharger housings and covers are precision-machined from billet 6061 aluminum, and available in three finishes: natural, black, or micro-polished. The boost levels are set from the factory at 6-8 psi, meaning you can bolt them on and make power without the need for internal modifications. Of course, if that isn’t enough power, they are absolutely capable of much more.

Each unit features a ceramic bearing system to increase durability, with an internal coating for temperature and wear control. A .75-inch CNC-machined aluminum bracket is included to mount the supercharger securely to the engine. Need to custom route charge plumbing or intercoolers? TorqStorm superchargers utilize a unique V-band clamping system, allowing the compressor to be clocked in any position relative to the housing. Finally, the superchargers feature a self-contained oil supply, meaning the need for oil feed lines is eliminated.

Single Superchargers

Single superchargers are available for Ford small-block, big-block, 1979-1993 Mustang (tuner kit), flathead 1949-53, big-block FE, 351 Cleveland, and 351 Windsor engines.

The SBF supercharger was designed for use on 1970-1986 small-block 302 Ford engines with a 4-bolt dampener, while the BBF supercharger was made for 1970 and up 429-460 big-block Ford engines with 4-bolt damper. The superchargers feature a limited lifetime warranty, and include the needed hoses, tubes, blow-off valve, air filter, carb hat (where applicable), brackets, pulleys, and hardware, along with the supercharger. The price is right, too! These superchargers will run you between $2,950 and $3,485, depending on accessory drive and finish.

You can even make it even easier on yourself and order the Plus Kit, which will include everything listed above as well as the AC compressor, power steering pump, and alternator. That kit will run you around $4,950.

The remainder of the single supercharger kits vary in price and contents, but remain in the realm of “affordable” and, if you’re willing to choose the natural billet finish, are seriously hard to resist (the FE supercharger for 390, 427, and 428 FE engines will run you just $2,900).

Twin Superchargers

A single supercharger not enough for your Ford? You should absolutely consider the TorqStorm twin supercharger kits. TorqStorm’s kit for the Ford small-block engine is capable of supporting 1,200+ horsepower, and features a modern accessory drive system. The kit includes both superchargers, two blow-off valves, the crank pulley, two air filters, the carb hat, brackets, belts, pulleys, and hardware. Accessories for the kit include a Sanden A/C compressor, Power Master 165-amp one wire alternator, and a Turn One power steering pump.

TorqStorm supercharger assembly process

Meanwhile, the kit for big-block Fords is much the same, but is available with or without the accessories listed above, and the 351 Cleveland kit is not offered with accessories.

Tuner Kits

Finally, TorqStorm offers a Ford Tuner Kit. This kit includes the supercharger, brackets, crank pulley, blow-off valve, blow-off valve nipple, air filter, belt, belt tensioners, and hardware. Being that it is a tuner kit, the tune, intercooler, and fuel system upgrades are not included. However, this kit also comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Are you running a TorqStorm supercharger or two? Let us know in the comments, and keep your eyes peeled for more TorqStorm content headed your way!

