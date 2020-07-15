Breaking Down 2021 Bronco’s Trim Levels

In a big unveiling across Disney networks last night, Ford finally unveiled the long-awaited 2021 Bronco and Bronco Sport. You can read all about the designs of each Bronco and get all of the important details by clicking here, but today, we wanted to recap the many trim levels we spoke about in our previous article in greater detail. Unsure if you should order a Bronco in Black Diamond or Badlands trim, or a Bronco Sport in Outer Banks or maybe First Edition? Let’s make that decision a little bit easier.

Bronco Two-Door & Four-Door

Let’s start with the Bronco that enthusiasts were most excited to see: the Bronco two-door and four-door. The Bronco is available in seven trim levels: base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, Badlands, and First Edition. First, let’s talk colors. Customers can choose from the following: Rapid Red Metallic, Velocity Blue, Shadow Black, Antimatter Blue, Iconic Silver, Area 51, Carbonized Gray, Cactus Gray, Race Red, Oxford White, and Cyber Orange Metallic. Not all trim levels are available in all colors.

Base is available only in Rapid Red, Velocity Blue, Shadow Black, Antimatter Blue, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, and Oxford White. Each of the remaining trim levels is available in all eleven colors offered, except for First Edition, which is only available in Rapid Red, Area 51, Cactus Gray, and Cyber Orange. So if you had your heart set on a specific color, that should help you narrow it down.

Trims

Base

The Base level is just that: a no-frills, ready-to-rock Bronco, and a total clean slate for customization. It comes standard with the 2.3-liter I-4 EcoBoost and features four-wheel-drive with part-time selectable engagement. It shifts through a 7-speed manual transmission with crawler gear and has easily removable roof and doors, Terrain Management System with five G.O.A.T. Modes, and 16-inch silver painted wheels with 30-inch tires. Inside you’ll find carpeted flooring, cloth seats, and SYNC 4 with an 8-inch touch screen. Options include an upgrade to the 2.7-liter V6 engine (which requires the optional 10-speed automatic), Advanced 4×4 with automatic on-demand engagement, and the Sasquatch package (see sidebar below). The Base level two-door starts at $29,995, while the Base level four-door starts at $34,695.

Big Bend

Next up, Big Bend. Ford says that the Big Bend is “for customers looking for off-road capability with greater comfort, technology, and convenience.” It includes all of the Base content plus an additional G.O.A.T. Mode in its Terrain Management System, 17-inch Carbonized Gray-painted aluminum wheels, 32-inch all-terrain tires, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, LED fog lamps, Carbonized Gray grille, and privacy glass. On the optional list is the 2.7-liter EcoBoost (which again requires the optional 10-speed automatic transmission), Advanced 4×4 with automatic on-demand engagement, heated front seats, remote start (10-speed auto only), the Sasquatch Package, and the Mid Package.

Black Diamond

The Black Diamond trim level adds heavy-duty off-road hardware and the convenience of marine-grade wash-out interior. It starts with the Big Bend content, and also includes a heavy-duty modular front bumper and powder coated steel rear bumper, rock rails and heavy-duty bash plates, yet another additional G.O.A.T. Mode (bringing the count to seven), 17-inch black-painted steel wheels, 32-inch all-terrain tires, auxiliary switches in the overhead console, and marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats and rubberized washout flooring. Optionally, prospective Bronco owners can opt for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost (requiring the optional 10-speed automatic), Advanced 4×4 with automatic on-demand engagement, Sasquatch Package, and the Mid Package.

Outer Banks

For those who value style and technology both on and off-road, Ford offers the Outer Banks trim. Building on the Big Bend trim, Ford has also included its Terrain Management System with six G.O.A.T. Modes, 18-inch black-painted machined-face aluminum wheels, 32-inch all-terrain tires, Signature LED headlamps and taillamps, body-color exterior door handles, mirror caps, and fender flares, powder coated tube steps, and cloth heated front row bucket seats, as well as the Mid Package. Purchasers can opt for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost with 10-speed auto, Advanced 4×4 with automatic on-demand engagement, leather-trimmed seats, and Sasquatch, High, or Lux packages.

Wildtrak

Touted as an “all-out desert runner,” the Wildtrak comes with the Mid and Sasquatch Packages, 35-inch tires, and seven G.O.A.T. Modes (including Baja) standard. It builds on the Outer Banks trim and has a standard 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission with Trail Control, Advanced 4×4 with automatic on-demand engagement, modular Shadow Black-painted hardtop, Wildtrak hood graphic, carpeted flooring, and cloth heated front row bucket seats. You can upgrade to leather-trimmed seats and add the High Package or the Lux Package.

Badlands

Ford designed the Badlands trim for the ultimate off-roader. It starts with the Big Bend list of standard features and adds 17-inch Carbonized Gray-painted machined-face aluminum wheels, 33-inch all-terrain tires, unique Badlands suspension with front stabilizer bar disconnect, heavy-duty modular front bumper and powder coated steel rear bumper, auxiliary switches in the overhead console, and marine-grade vinyl-trimmed seats and rubberized washout flooring. When ordering, customers can opt to include leather-trimmed seats, Sasquatch Package, Mid Package, High Package, or Lux Package.

First Edition

Finally, the First Edition. Ford says that the Bronco First Edition debuts with “Badlands mechanicals, Outer Banks interior appointments, and rugged Wildtrak exterior features.” Ford will only be building 3,500 (and they are no longer available for reservation at Ford.com). Building on the Badlands trim, the First Edition also includes the Lux Package, Sasquatch Package, First Edition hood and body side graphics, modular Shadow Black-painted hard top, Safari bar, carpeted flooring, unique interior, leather-trimmed seats with heated front row, and a 10-way power driver’s seat.

2021 Bronco Packages Standard Package LED headlamps

Black door handles

Mirror caps

Fender flares and fender tie-down hooks

Manual air conditioning

Push button start Mid Package Two-door Intelligent Access with lock and unlock functionality

110V/150W AC power outlet

Ambient footwell lighting

Auto-dimming rearview mirror

Dual-zone electronic automatic temperature control

Heated front seats

Illuminated visor mirrors

Remote Start System (automatic transmission only)

Reverse Sensing System

Subscription navigation with three-month trial

SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition

Ford Co-Pilot360 including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, BLIS® with Cross- Traffic Alert, Lane-Keeping System, Auto High-Beam Headlamps and rearview camera with backup assist grid lines High Package Mid Package content

12-inch center stack touchscreen

360-degree camera

Additional sound deadening

Forward Sensing System

Side view mirror LED approach lamps and spotlight Lux Package High Package content

Adaptive Cruise Control

10-speaker B&O Sound System

Evasive Steering Assist

Heated steering wheel

Universal garage door opener

Two additional front row USB smart-charging ports

Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System

Wireless charging pad Sasquatch Package 17-inch black-painted aluminum beadlock-capable wheels

35-inch LT315/70R17 BSW Mud-Terrain tires

Electronic-locking front and rear axles

7:1 final drive ratio

High-clearance suspension

Position-sensitive Bilstein shock absorbers

High-clearance fender flares

Bronco Sport

The 2021 Bronco Sport is available in ten colors including: Rapid Red Metallic, Alto Blue Metallic, Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, Area 51, Carbonized Gray, Cactus Gray, Kodiak Brown, Oxford White, and Cyber Orange Metallic. As with two-door and four-door, not all trim levels are available in all colors.

Base is available only in Shadow Black, Iconic Silver, Carbonized Gray, and Oxford White. Big Bend and Outer Banks are available in all colors with the exception of Cyber Orange Metallic. Badlands is available in all of the ten colors, and First Edition is available only in Area 51, Cactus Gray, Cyber Orange Metallic, and Rapid Red Metallic.

Trims

Base

The base Bronco Sport is powered by a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It features Terrain Management System with five G.O.A.T. Modes, 17-inch Sparkle Silver wheels, first and second-row grab handles, Safari-style roof, flip-up liftgate glass, liftgate adjustable flood lights, and SYNC 3 with 8-inch LCD touch screen. Also included are Ford Co-Pilot360, FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The Bronco Sport starts at $28,155.

Big Bend

The Big Bend trim adds a little adventure to the Bronco Sport. It includes the base level content, plus 17-inch Carbonized Gray-painted high-gloss aluminum wheels, rubberized cargo floor and second row seatback protector, easy-to-clean cloth bucket seats, rear center armrest, zippered pockets with MOLLE straps on the front-row seatbacks, two-way manually folding second-row seats, and Intelligent Access with push-button start. Outside, Ford included a Carbonized Gray grille with “Bronco” molded in white, second-row side and cargo area privacy glass, and heated side view mirrors.

Outer Banks

Building on the Big Bend trim level, Outer Banks also includes such standard content as a Shadow Black roof and 18-inch machined-face aluminum Ebony Black-painted wheels wrapped in all-season tires. Ambient lighting was added, as was front and rear carpeted floor mats, and a 6.5-inch digital instrument panel. Sport contour leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats complement a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. The driver’s seat is eight-way and powered, while the passenger seat features six-way power. Rain-sensing windshield wipers and a windshield wiper de-icer keep views clear, and this Bronco Sport features remote start and a reverse sensing system.

Badlands

The Badlands trim is built for the ultimate rugged experience, starting with the Big Bend trim and adding a 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine with Advanced 4×4 with twin-clutch rear-drive unit. It rides on 28.5-inch all-terrain tires wrapped around 17-inch Carbonized Gray-painted aluminum wheels (with a full-sized spare), and has the Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T. Modes. The 8-speed automatic transmission features SelectShift steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Ford has also equipped the Badlands with metal bash plates, Trail Control, a front 180-degree camera with split-view and washer, and front tow hooks, as well as rubberized flooring.

First Edition

Only 2,000 First Edition Bronco Sports will be built. Built on the Badlands trim, the First Edition will be equipped with 17-inch Ebony Black-painted aluminum wheels, a grille with “Bronco” molded in black, and Shadow Black hood and side door decals, as well as body-color door handles. All-terrain 29-inch tires in all four corners assist the Class II Trailer Tow Package. Inside, a Navy Pier leather eight-way power driver’s seat and six-way power passenger’s seat reside with a heated leather steering wheel. A power moonroof allows occupants to enjoy the stars while bumping music through the 10-speaker B&O sound system.

You now have all the information needed to make an informed decision while ordering your new Bronco. What will it be? Tell us in the comments below!