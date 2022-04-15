Broncos Of Barrett-Jackson Bring In Big Bank In Palm Beach

Regular readers know that the first Bronco Raptor commanded huge cash at the Barrett-Jackson auction in West Palm Beach, Florida. However, the halo Bronco wasn’t the only machine climbing its way to big money. There was a multitude of Broncos, both modern and vintage, up for sale in South Florida, which contributed to the event’s record-setting $60.7 million in total sales.

This week was an enormously successful return with our best Palm Beach Auction in Barrett-Jackson history. – Craig Jackson, Barrett-Jackson

“Coming into Palm Beach our goal was to build on the momentum that we created during our Scottsdale sale, and we delivered that in spades,” said Craig Jackson, chairman, and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “It’s been three years since we’ve hosted our auction in Florida and this week was an enormously successful return with our best Palm Beach Auction in Barrett-Jackson history.”

While the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV VIN 001 was auctioned, which benefitted the National Forest Foundation and Outward Bound, raising $350,000 headlined the Blue Oval off-road excitement, there were plenty of other cool Broncos collecting cash in the Florida sun. From custom modern machines to restomod classics, several Broncos raked in as much as six figures.

