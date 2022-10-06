Brothers Composites Weaves Into Spotlight With Full Carbon Truck

The Ford F-100 is currently relishing in a wave of new owners rebuilding and modifying these trucks to perform and look better than ever before. While finding a used F-100 or F-250 is not a difficult task, locating one where cancerous rust has not taken hold proves very difficult. No one recognizes this more than enthusiasts located in the northern states, especially the guys at Brothers Composites. At Holley Ford Fest the company released its latest carbon fiber creation that proved to be a show stopper, as a constant crowd flocked to this carbon-cloaked 1972 Ford F-250.

The Brothers Composites name is well known in the carbon fiber world, but its craftsmanship is usually hidden behind non-disclosure agreements and award winning customer builds. Brothers Composites decided to finally build its own vehicle to showcase these talents. After a considerable amount of time and effort has been spent sculpting cars over the years, such as the Shelby Cobra replica, it was time to take on a task that hit closer to home, trucks. Trucks are a daily part of life growing up in the north and with this era of trucks in its prime, it came as no surprise the group would venture into a ‘70s F-series segment.

Although the skills used were nothing out of the ordinary for Brothers Composites, it stands out from any other build the early F-series segment has ever seen. Only the frame, inner steel of the cab, and door shells remain from the original truck. The complete bed, tailgate, and underside braces are all carbon fiber and come out to only 133 pounds. The door skins, back panel, drip rails, and roof are all bonded carbon to the inner steel. The inside door panels, transmission cover and cowl are carbon, as well. The A-pillars provided another added layer of difficulty as they were modified and expanded over the steel structure. The front receives the same treatment with carbon fiber fenders, fender brace, and a constantly rusted out inner apron.

We love the F-100 market and this is why we did this. Every truck we find has rust in the doors, cabs, bed, and roof. Niel Mattek, Co-owner of Brothers Composites.

Adding carbon fiber to any vehicle can prove to be aesthetically difficult, as multiple brands use different weaves and carbon weight. Brothers Composites took the supercar approach and utilized only V-weave throughout the build allowing everything to match front to rear. The use of 3k and 12k weighted carbon fiber means this truck is sure to be spotted for many years to come.

So, will this car become a trailer queen only seeing major events with red carpet entrances? Not hardly, the truck currently has three-link Mustang suspension from Gateway Mustang and will soon be receiving a 7.3-liter Godzilla engine between its carbon fiber engine bay. The frame is set to be boxed with additional crossmembers and x-braces joining the chassis. Once complete, this truck is set to run the autocross with great vengeance. However, you won’t be finding the Composite suffix as the Brothers will be paying homage to its true love of carbon. We thoroughly look forward to seeing the Brothers Carbon on track!”