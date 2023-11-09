California Special Puts A Rave Blue Spin On The 2024 Mustang GT

Galloping into its 60th year, the 2024 Mustang debuted with a bevy of new models from the accessible EcoBoost to the dominating Dark Horse. However, Ford isn’t ready to slow its roll just yet. The company’s latest pony car option package offers a familiar splash of West Coast style to the seventh-generation stallion.

Rave Blue is such a distinct and exciting color, it does make the California Special stand out… — Joe Bellino, Mustang Brand Manager

“Mustang has a rich well of special edition models to draw from, and we’ll continue to reinvent them for a new audience,” Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino said. “From the track-ready Dark Horse to the world-beating Mustang GTD, Ford is elevating the Mustang for all audiences. The new, modern Mustang GT California Special is a perfect example of our drive to build a Mustang for every customer.”

The latest version is now available as an option on all 2024 Mustang GT Premium fastback coupe and convertible models for an additional $1,995. It includes several upgrades, including a theme of blue accents inside and out. Most pronounced are the Rave Blue accents on the grille inlets, badges, and wheels.

That theme moves inside, where the Navy Pier upholstery and Ebony Black leather seats feature dual-color contrast stitching in Raptor Blue and Metal Gray. Those same threads are used to stitch the center console, dash, doors, and steering wheel. It also features a blue-accented dash plaque and the requisite GT/CS floor mats.

“The original California Special Package was geared toward California’s optimistic and carefree driving culture. We’re refocusing on those elements for the 2024 Mustang GT California Special, which brings vibrant style that looks as at home on Colorado Boulevard as it does on the Pacific Coast Highway,” Bellino said. “Rave Blue is such a distinct and exciting color, it does make the California Special stand out not only from other Mustang models but from previous California Special models.”

Mustang fans can get a sneak preview of the new model during the South OC Cars and Coffee on Saturday, November 11, while its wider public reveal is on Thursday, November 16 as part of the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show.