Calimer Transmissions Shifts Gears Towards Mustang Week 2024

jameselkins
By James Elkins August 27, 2024

If you’re a fan of feeling connected to your car while driving or enjoy the control of setting the RPM via gear, then you’re obviously a fan of the manual transmission. In recent years, the Mustang GT and EcoBoost have been equipped with the MT-82 transmission, which, while popular, has its flaws. Fortunately, these issues can be resolved with various stage kits from Calimer Transmissions, tailored to your power levels. This year, the company will be bringing a few shop cars to Mustang Week, along with some detailed cutaways showcasing what goes into each stage kit.

Rowing Into New Markets

Calimer’s offers MT-82 transmission upgrades that range from the Stage 2 kit, capable of handling 850 horsepower, to the Stage 3 kit, which can manage up to 2,000 horsepower. At Mustang Week 2024, the group will be showcasing the Stage 3 kit for the 2018+ Mustang GT. The Stage 2 kit can also handle up to 850 horsepower, featuring built gears — including a reinforced 3rd gear, a known weak link in the transmission — and a billet steel shift fork.

The newest offering, however, is for the Mach 1 and GT350, which come equipped with the Tremec TR3160 transmission from the factory. These builds allow owners to push as much as 1,000 horsepower through the transmission without any issues.

Calimers Transmissions

Calimer’s Transmissions are heading to Mustang Week 2024! They’ll be showcasing more than just their MT82 displays.

Displayed Diligence

While the displays will let you see the intricate work that goes into each transmission and give you a chance to shift the gears to get a feel for them, there will also be a few of the shop cars on hand, including a GT500, Mach 1, and GT350! So be sure to swing by the Calimer Transmissions booth for cutaways, displays, and, of course, plenty of free stickers!

Article Sources

Calimer Transmissions
https://www.calimertransmissions.com/
(717) 331-2974
jameselkins

About the author

James Elkins

Born into a household of motorsport lovers, James learned that wrenching takes priority over broken skin and damaged nerves. Passions include fixing previous owners’ mistakes, writing, and driving.
Read My Articles

