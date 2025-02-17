Can An Exhaust Upgrade Deliver Voodoo Tone From A Coyote?

Valvetronic Designs, a company specializing in performance exhaust systems, claims to have cracked the code for making a standard Ford Mustang GT sound like the highly sought-after Shelby GT350. The company showcased the system in a video on a modified, pink S550 Mustang GT equipped with their valved sport exhaust system, aiming to replicate the distinctive sound of the 2015-2022 Shelby GT350’s storied, 5.2-liter Voodoo V8.

The key component, according to Austin Huffman (founder of Valvetronic Designs), is the system’s resonated H-pipe design. Valvetronic Designs engineered this H-pipe to smooth out the exhaust note, unlike a typical straight-through exhaust, which can often sound harsh or raspy on the Mustang GT’s Coyote V8.

Austin stated that this design “gives you a very, very smooth sound out of your Coyote V8 that lends as close as possible…to the Shelby GT350 type of voodoo sound.”

The GT350’s Voodoo engine uses a flat-plane crankshaft, giving it a unique exhaust note compared to the Coyote’s traditional cross-plane crankshaft. The video featured the Mustang’s owners, Khan and Mitch, who sought this specific sound profile. Austin mentioned, “The resonator casing with the H inside of it really gives you that smoothness,” which is key because this Mustang also benefits from aftermarket headers, which typically increase volume and can exacerbate raspiness.

The Valvetronic system also incorporates valves, allowing the driver to switch between a quieter mode and a more aggressive, open exhaust sound. With the valves closed, the video demonstrated that the interior sound is “pretty reserved,” making it suitable for daily driving. When opened, however, the exhaust note becomes significantly louder, and according to Austin, it takes on a more “exotic” character. Austin also added, “doesn’t really have that traditional Coyote-type of sound.”

Austin claimed their system delivers “no rasp. The revs sound nice and smooth all the way through the RPM range.” Austin also elaborated that even with the added volume from headers, the sound remains refined, avoiding excessive drone or bassiness.

