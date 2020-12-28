To say the event schedule has taken a beating for the 2020 calendar year would be an understatement. Many event coordinators have worked closely with local officials in an attempt to bring their customers safe and enjoyable events in the midst of unprecedented regulations. As much as we would all love to pull the last page and put 2020 behind us, many of these event organizers are already deep into planning events for next year. And, it appears that while we’ll need a new calendar in just a few days, at least for the unforeseen future, it’ll be more of the same on the show field.

Carlisle Events hosts over a dozen events each year, the first of which is its Carlisle Events Winter AutoFest held at the Sun ‘n Fun facilities in Lakeland, Florida. Each year, the Carlisle Events Winter AutoFest runs in conjunction with the Carlisle Events Winter Collector Car Auto Auction and attendees have the opportunity to show off their rides, as well as find a new ride during the auction. Held in February, the event is not only anticipated by those in the Central Florida area, but also by the droves of vendors and attendees who use the event as a means to escape the white fluffy stuff up north.

Carlisle Events has just issued a press release stating the 2021 Winter AutoFest has been canceled due to the logistics of trying to hold an event such as AutoFest under the current restrictions. Carlisle Events staff would like for everyone to know that for 2021, only those segments of the event pertaining to Winter AutoFest have been canceled. The auction and the annual Air & Coach Concours display are the ONLY parts of the originally-scheduled Winter AutoFest Lakeland 2021 event that will take place.

The Carlisle Events Winter Collector Car Auto Auction typically held in conjunction with Winter AutoFest will be occurring as scheduled on February 19-20, 2021. The event, a two-day classic and collector car auction powered by Carlisle Auctions, hosts 400-plus pieces of automotive history along with buyers, sellers, and hard-working staff. The excitement starts at 10:30 a.m. daily and there are three great ways to bid and buy. Buyers can register to bid in-person, on the phone, and now – online.

Online bidding makes the opportunity of a sale much easier because as soon as a consignment is received and processed, it becomes eligible for online bidding. Pre-registered bidders have a chance to save upwards of 50% and can start bidding on online inventory as soon as their bidder credentials are processed. Confirmed consignments are already listed, so online bidding has commenced and will run throughout the auction.

For the February 2021 auction, there will be some other modifications on-site as well. In compliance with CDC suggestions and state of Florida regulations, Carlisle Auctions will offer added hand-washing stations, hand-sanitizing options; encourage social distancing and the wearing of masks. The event will be accessible to guests (buyers, sellers, staff, business partners, and spectators) per guidelines in place at the time of the February auction. Even though there are indoor elements associated with the auction, the facility has open hangar doors on both ends and breezeways on both sides. Further, since this is an airplane hangar, there is more than enough built-in opportunities to social distance.

Some auction highlights for the upcoming event include the aforementioned full roster of automotive consignments, as well as an all-truck hour planned to take place on Friday. Each year, the Carlisle Events Winter Collector Car Auto Auction highlights the broadest scope of enthusiast autos. Everything from restorations, barn-finds, resto-mods, and survivors are offered via the entire spectrum of street rods, hot rods, classics, customs, sports cars, and late-model rides. Bidders can hand-pick their next auto for their collection, a fresh project, or even a daily-driver, all while working on their tan lines in the Florida sun!

Mix these great elements into the special feeling of Florida in February and the 2021 auction is shaping up to be another must-attend event backed by Carlisle Auctions. The automotive flea market, car corral, car show elements and more will return in 2022 bigger and better than ever. To get more details on buying or selling with Carlisle Auctions in Lakeland or any other event on the 2021 auction schedule, up-to-date health safety measures, and more, visit CarlisleAuctions.com or call 717-960-6400.