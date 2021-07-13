Celebrate Muscle Cars And Hot Rods At Heidts 2021 Open House

If you like to hang out with other great car people, Heidts Automotive will play host to some of the best vehicles in the Chicago area during its 2021 Open House and Car show. Join the crew at Heidts for their annual car show and open house on Saturday, July 24th. The show will begin at 9;00 a.m. with trophies, food, and drink provided.

The annual Open House and Car Show is being held at the company’s headquarters in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The gathering celebrates performance vehicles of all types in a fun, friendly environment. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

“The Open House and Car Show is always one of the highlights of our year,” said Wallace Leyshon of Heidts. “While we’re usually hard at work designing and building, it’s nice to take a day to celebrate with our customers and enjoy all their great vehicles—especially those sporting Heidts performance components!”

On display will be Heidts’ stable of high-profile cars, which includes Mark G’s Black Betty OPTIMA race car. The car show will include Stock, Modified, Resto-Mod, and Project classes. Heidts offers free raffles and discounts, plus food and drink provided for event participants.

The midway will include product displays of the company’s Heidts Hot Rod & Muscle Car Parts, Alston Race Cars, and Chassis Engineering product lines. Local dealers will also be on hand to answer questions and show off their own performance vehicles and race cars.

For more information call 800-841-8188 or email [email protected]. Visit the company’s website online at www.heidts.com.