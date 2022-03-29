Chattanooga Cruise In With Coker Tire – A Must-Attend Event

If you are looking for something fun to do on April 2, 2022, we have the perfect idea. Check out the Chattanooga Cruise-In. We’re told it is one of the largest car shows in the Southeast, and it will take place on Saturday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm Eastern time. The cars will convene at Camp Jordan in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Coker Tire Company saw the need for an event like this and organizes and promotes it to give back to the local automotive community. However, the event’s reach goes far beyond the local car scene. Enthusiasts travel from hundreds of miles away to take part in this one-day event, which is free for participants and spectators alike, giving everyone a chance to enjoy the cars and good times. The Camp Jordan facility offers plenty of room for this event, and it features easy access from Interstate 75, near the Tennessee/Georgia state line.

This is definitely not a small cruise-in, as the Coker Tire crew is expecting 2,000 collector cars to roll into Camp Jordan. No matter your taste in hot rods, you’ll find something to pique your interest. We guarantee there will be muscle cars, hot rods, classic trucks, drag cars, and much more. In addition to the awesome display of vehicles, there are plenty of other attractions in place.

Coker Tire is even offering door prizes, which will be given away at the DJ tent at 2:00 pm. Commercial vendors will be set up inside the Camp Jordan Arena, and that’s also where you’ll find event T-shirts, which are only $10. Food vendors will be scattered throughout the park. Sponsors include Somernites Cruise, Advance Auto Parts, Chattanooga Trailer, Wheel Vintiques, and Paragon Corvette Reproductions. Additionally, Coker Tire is bringing out a huge load of overstock inventory at crazy cheap prices.

This event happens rain or shine, so make plans to check it out at 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, Chattanooga, Tennessee for an awesome day of family-friendly fun!